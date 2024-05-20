"With the world in apocalypse mode, I had no choice but to rejoin the rat race"

Travel photographer Gonzalo Rosendo on leaving everything behind for a second shot at completing his world tour

Fourth of July Wonder (Image credit: Gonzalo Rosendo)

Which came first? My passion for traveling or my passion for photography? They are both so intertwined that it’s a hard question to answer. However, I do remember once standing in front of the New York City skyline and realizing that my old phone camera simply wasn’t doing justice to what my eyes were seeing. Since then, I have traveled to over 50 countries taking shots that showed the culture and sights of each new city, village or nature park I was visiting.

In 2018 that eventually led me to leave everything behind – including my job, my apartment and my furniture – so that I could travel the world for 18 months. Despite the many challenges, it is a decision that I will never regret. It wasn’t an easy one, though. I kept overthinking things, telling myself how foolish I was to leave everything behind just for a few months of travel. Yet my heart kept pushing me the other way.

Gonzalo Rosendo

Gonzalo Rosendo is a travel and street photographer from Argentina, who has captured images from around the world over the past 10 years. In 2018, he embarked on an 18-month world tour to capture life in Asia and Latin America, but his trip was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, he plans on doing the same in Africa and the Middle East.

