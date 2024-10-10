Where are the basic entry-level cameras gone? The Praktica, Fujica and Canon AE-1 SLRs of my youth?

The lack of simple, cheap interchangeable lens cameras is not good for the lifeblood for photography as a hobby

I'm old enough to remember when an entry-level camera was essentially the most  basic model in a range. And, I mean basic with a capital 'B'. My first serious camera – purchased when I was in my early teens, with some financial assistance from my parents, was one of the most basic 35mm SLRs on the market at the time. The Praktica L2 didn’t even have a built-in exposure meter and, being made in the then East Germany, it was a bit of a clunker… but it did work. 

When I upgraded a few years later it, was to the Fujica ST605, the entry-level model to the Fujica line-up of the 35mm SLRs in the late 1970s. The big deal for me was that it had built-in metering, but it was still a fully-mechanical, fully-manual camera.

Paul has been writing about cameras, photography and photographers for 40 years. He joined Australian Camera as an editorial assistant in 1982, subsequently becoming the magazine’s technical editor, and has been editor since 1998. He is also the editor of sister publication ProPhoto, a position he has held since 1989. In 2011, Paul was made an Honorary Fellow of the Institute Of Australian Photography (AIPP) in recognition of his long-term contribution to the Australian photo industry. Outside of his magazine work, he is the editor of the Contemporary Photographers: Australia series of monographs which document the lives of Australia’s most important photographers.

