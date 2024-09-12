This winning photograph beautifully captures the atmosphere of autumn

For our recent competition in association with Photocrowd, we challenged you to submit your best Autumn Atmosphere images. After working through all the entries, the winners have been selected. As a prize, the expert winners will get a licence for Affinity Photo professional editing software. Congratulations to all of the winners – the standard of submitted images was extremely high, and it was a difficult task to select the best ones.

1st PLACE

Beauty in the woods by Jaz72

What an absolutely gorgeous image! We like the creativity in this image – it’s an interesting take on the brief, managing to blend landscape and macro photography into an unusual perspective. The colors are seasonal, but there is more to the shot than autumnal hues. A well-thought-out and executed shot!

2nd PLACE

(Image credit: Robert Juvet)

Untitled by Robert Juvet

Any image that pushes boundaries is going to attract the judge’s attention and in this image, taken from a less-than-ordinary point of view, the photographer has combined an engaging composition with the excellently balanced autumn colours. Despite the elevated perspective, there is enough depth to lead us into the shot too. Well done.

3rd PLACE

(Image credit: Madison)

Early morning in Suisi by Madison

This is a wonderfully tranquil shot that has just enough colour to allow the viewer to identify the season without the frame becoming overloaded. The sweeping hills offer something for the eye to follow and the looming mountains provide a lovely compositional full stop. Everything is nicely placed and the shot feels perfectly balanced. A classic landscape that ticks all the boxes.

4th PLACE

(Image credit: Ashley)

Autumn in New York City by Ashley

Autumn photography is often seen as a largely rural genre but it’s important not to forget the potential of urban locations. This shot of Billionaire’s Row in New York is a perfect mirror image composition and it manages to capture the atmosphere of the famous Fall season in NYC. The reflection is well placed and overall exposure is nicely managed.

6th PLACE

(Image credit: adrianstanica)

Magical morning by adrianstanica

This shot is filled with autumnal atmosphere without overdoing it! The colours and atmospheric conditions give away the season but it feels as if the specific scene is the focus rather than just the bold tones. It is a restrained composition that really tells the story of autumn. Lovely light, great exposure and ideal framing. Very well done.

8th PLACE

(Image credit: Jaz72)

Amanita muscaria by Jaz72

We love to see images that are a little different from the usual and this shot fits the bill. Often, looking a little closer for detail can tell a much more impactful story and this macro shot really captures the atmosphere of the season. The colour, light and perspective all inspire the imagination and make us feel like going on a woodland walk in the autumnal atmosphere.

How to enter

Enter at photocrowd.com/digitalphotographer for a chance to win a licence to Affinity Photo 2 editing software (worth £67.99 for Mac or Windows). Affinity Photo is a toolset for photography professionals.

Whether you’re editing and retouching or creating multi-layered compositions, Affinity Photo has the power you need, with non-destructive editing, RAW processing, and color management as standard. Winners will be notified by email and can choose between Mac, Windows or iPad versions. Winning images will be revealed in an issue of Digital Photographer.

(Image credit: Serif Affinity Photo)