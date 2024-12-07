They say that becoming a father changes a man; your responsibilities shift, and what was once considered a priority is no longer a concern. Well, I would say that's about right, but what I have noticed is that I want to document everything, from the littlest gesture to the family adventures and everything in-between.
While I used to use my phone to capture all of the 'mundane' stuff in our lives, now I find myself having a proper camera in my hand all the time. My phone is dead to me, and I'm thankful for that!
Since becoming a father I've only used a "proper camera" to take photos – my phone is dead to me
They say that becoming a father changes a man; your responsibilities shift, and what was once considered a priority is no longer a concern. Well, I would say that's about right, but what I have noticed is that I want to document everything, from the littlest gesture to the family adventures and everything in-between.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Related articles
- Did Kodak just monopolize the color film market for photographers?
- Insta360 announces first round of $100K Moments award winners
- TikTok’s attempt to stop pending US ban is turned down in court. What does it mean for creators?
- This was the best deal for binoculars I saw on Cyber Monday – and it's still on sale now!