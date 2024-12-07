Since becoming a father I've only used a "proper camera" to take photos – my phone is dead to me

Phones have their place, but you can't beat a proper camera to capture family moments. The phone is dead, long live the camera!

They say that becoming a father changes a man; your responsibilities shift, and what was once considered a priority is no longer a concern. Well, I would say that's about right, but what I have noticed is that I want to document everything, from the littlest gesture to the family adventures and everything in-between.

While I used to use my phone to capture all of the 'mundane' stuff in our lives, now I find myself having a proper camera in my hand all the time. My phone is dead to me, and I'm thankful for that!

