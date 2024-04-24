“Negative space is one of the most powerful composition tools for photographers”

By Kim Bunermann, Digital Photographer
published

Divyanshu Verma shares four photographic decisions for creating dramatic and visually striking frames, with bold contrast and captivating textures

(Image credit: Divyanshu Verma)

Divyanshu Verma is known for his ability to capture the beauty in the mundane. He has a unique talent for finding extraordinary and creative elements in the ordinary, daily scenes around us. 

He shared insights on the technique he used to capture his image "Run Free", and why it works.. 

Divyanshu Verma

A self-taught photographer based in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Divyanshu Verma is known for his passion for finding moments around him that help him develop his inner strength and see the world from a different perspective. His work has been recognised by various platforms both nationally and internationally. With his positive attitude, Divyanshu strives to create his own style and identity in this competitive world.

Image

