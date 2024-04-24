“Negative space is one of the most powerful composition tools for photographers”

Divyanshu Verma is known for his ability to capture the beauty in the mundane. He has a unique talent for finding extraordinary and creative elements in the ordinary, daily scenes around us.

He shared insights on the technique he used to capture his image "Run Free", and why it works..

1. High angle perspective

This picture is a perfect example of how composition and perspective can make or break an image. With a clear vision in mind, Divyanshu experimented with various angles but he wasn’t satisfied with the initial results. “I wanted to compose and balance this frame properly, but the challenge was to find the right spot to achieve this composition. In the end, I had to go to the top of the wall of the temple to take the shot,” he explains. By choosing a high angle and a top-down perspective, Divyanshu could capture the scene while controlling the shape of the shadows. The resulting shot is a harmonious and captivating frame with strong visual language.

2. Defined shadows

Divyanshu created this image by combining the harsh glow of the afternoon sun with the long shadows of the subjects in the frame. This resulted in a high-contrast scene with hard shadows and a silhouette of a person. “The shadows make this scene, but to get the correct placement, I observed this place for a while at multiple times of the day,” he says. “I love how the diagonal lines are used here in the form of shadows. While I was capturing the scene, this kid showed up, creating an interesting shadow that added a surprising element. His silhouette gives the shot an extra layer of interest,” Divyanshu adds.

3. Negative space

“Negative space is one of the most powerful tools of composition as it can be used to draw attention directly towards the subject,” says Divyanshu. While it may seem easy to simplify the frame, it’s important to strike a balance between the input of negative space and image elements. “The effect of negative space can create a positive impact on the viewers because it gives the image room to breathe and helps them direct their attention on the subject while easily understanding the story behind the photo,” he says. Negative space is frequently used in photographic genres such as minimalism and black-and-white photography, as it adds dramatic impact to the photo.

4. Monochrome magic

Converting an image into black and white is a powerful technique that effectively eliminates visual distractions, simplifies the composition and creates a strong foundation for visual storytelling. “By doing this, the viewer’s focus is directed towards the shapes, textures and overall tonality within the image,” Divyanshu explains. “It also enhances the overall impact and visual clarity of the subject matter and that’s the reason I decided to convert this image to mono.” Divyanshu’s use of this technique has resulted in a more dramatic and visually striking frame, with bold contrast and captivating textures that convey a more moody look.

Tech details

Camera: Canon EOS 500D

Lens: Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II

Aperture: f/9

Shutter speed: 1/1250 sec

ISO: 800

Divyanshu Verma Social Links Navigation Photographer A self-taught photographer based in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Divyanshu Verma is known for his passion for finding moments around him that help him develop his inner strength and see the world from a different perspective. His work has been recognised by various platforms both nationally and internationally. With his positive attitude, Divyanshu strives to create his own style and identity in this competitive world.