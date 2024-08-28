I took a 100MP Phase One camera to capture horses galloping at 30mph, and this is what I found out

When you hear the term '100-megapixels' you instantly think of massive cameras on tripods in studio environments and pros using the best medium format cameras carefully fine-tuning settings.

So one would think that these goliath cameras with 100MP sensors would be best suited in a studio and not an international cross-country equestrian event. Well, in true bonkers-me fashion, I took the Phase One XF 100MP to capture riders and their horses at speed across the countryside and I was amazed how well this 'slow' camera performed. I can tell you it was no slouch!

Phase One XF 100MP with the 120mm f/4 LS (Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

I was at one of the most esteemed events in the world equestrian calendar. It was the Gatcombe International horse trials, and I picked a tricky and important time to test a theory I had that a medium-format camera could be used for sports.

Back then I was doing a lot of advertising work in the field (excuse the pun) so I thought perhaps medium format could offer the best advantage to my clients and get the upper hand over my fellow photographers.

What I discovered was a wonderful experience of shallow depth of field and the most intense resolution that went above and beyond my wildest dreams. So, armed with the Phase One XF 100MP camera, a Phase One 120mm f/4 LS lens, and a massive Pelican hard camera case full of other lenses – $70,000 worth to be exact – I nervously made my way onto the course.

Horse entering the water in front of Princess Anne's home taken on the Phase One XF 100MP (Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

The images from this event went all over the world, and at the time I had many photo editors say "Why are the files so big" or "What is a Phase One?"

Some images even impressed the CEO of a multi-million dollar company who just so happened to be stood next to me while I was at the water jump taking photos of Princess Anne's house in the background – only to find the Princess Royal stood to my left , so I was sharply moved to one side by her security as I stood up!

The images from this event are like no other, at first they look like any other images, but what sets them apart is their resolution and quality of the most minute detail - perfect to capture that brand name in full 100MP glory!

Showcasing the Phase One XF 100MP's resolving power (Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

But what surprised me more than anything was the camera's ability to capture horses going 30mph (48km/h) and still be pin sharp – I was amazed, and I have never used anything else like it, apart from the XF's counterpart the Phase One XT system.

I will never likely use anything like it again either as the current Phase One XF IQ4 150MP retails for a jaw-dropping, and eye-watering $50,000. Is it worth it? 100%, every single dime! Just that there are a lot of nickels to save to have the best in the world!