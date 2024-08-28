I took a 100MP Phase One camera to capture horses galloping at 30mph, and this is what I found out

$70,000 is an astonishing amount of money, but that produces one of the best cameras in the world!
(Image credit: Future)
When you hear the term '100-megapixels' you instantly think of massive cameras on tripods in studio environments and pros using the best medium format cameras carefully fine-tuning settings.
So one would think that these goliath cameras with 100MP sensors would be best suited in a studio and not an international cross-country equestrian event. Well, in true bonkers-me fashion, I took the Phase One XF 100MP to capture riders and their horses at speed across the countryside and I was amazed how well this 'slow' camera performed. I can tell you it was no slouch!
I was at one of the most esteemed events in the world equestrian calendar. It was the Gatcombe International horse trials, and I picked a tricky and important time to test a theory I had that a medium-format camera could be used for sports.
Back then I was doing a lot of advertising work in the field (excuse the pun) so I thought perhaps medium format could offer the best advantage to my clients and get the upper hand over my fellow photographers.
What I discovered was a wonderful experience of shallow depth of field and the most intense resolution that went above and beyond my wildest dreams. So, armed with the Phase One XF 100MP camera, a Phase One 120mm f/4 LS lens, and a massive Pelican hard camera case full of other lenses – $70,000 worth to be exact – I nervously made my way onto the course.
The images from this event went all over the world, and at the time I had many photo editors say "Why are the files so big" or "What is a Phase One?"
Some images even impressed the CEO of a multi-million dollar company who just so happened to be stood next to me while I was at the water jump taking photos of Princess Anne's house in the background – only to find the Princess Royal stood to my left , so I was sharply moved to one side by her security as I stood up!
The images from this event are like no other, at first they look like any other images, but what sets them apart is their resolution and quality of the most minute detail - perfect to capture that brand name in full 100MP glory!
But what surprised me more than anything was the camera's ability to capture horses going 30mph (48km/h) and still be pin sharp – I was amazed, and I have never used anything else like it, apart from the XF's counterpart the Phase One XT system.
I will never likely use anything like it again either as the current Phase One XF IQ4 150MP retails for a jaw-dropping, and eye-watering $50,000. Is it worth it? 100%, every single dime! Just that there are a lot of nickels to save to have the best in the world!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.