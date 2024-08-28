I took a 100MP Phase One camera to capture horses galloping at 30mph, and this is what I found out

$70,000 is an astonishing amount of money, but that produces one of the best cameras in the world!

When you hear the term '100-megapixels' you instantly think of massive cameras on tripods in studio environments and pros using the best medium format cameras carefully fine-tuning settings.

So one would think that these goliath cameras with 100MP sensors would be best suited in a studio and not an international cross-country equestrian event. Well, in true bonkers-me fashion, I took the Phase One XF 100MP to capture riders and their horses at speed across the countryside and I was amazed how well this 'slow' camera performed. I can tell you it was no slouch!

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

