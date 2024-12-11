"I photographed this lioness gorged on a kill… Every now and then, she glared at me, as if she was sizing up her next meal!"

Ian Plant on making a career change, why reinvention is key and his mission to inspire wildlife conservation

Close-up of a lioness looking right towards the lens, having blood on her mouth
(Image credit: Ian Plant)
"I can’t draw, paint or carry a tune, but as it turns out, I can press a button with my finger," says Ian Plant just a few minutes into our interview. Considering the impact that his enchanting captures of the natural world have had on millions of viewers around the globe, it’s a surprisingly modest statement.

However, 20 years ago, things were vastly different. At that time, Ian had no interest in the arts and was on track to pursue his chosen career as a lawyer. After earning real money for the first time during his first year of law school in New York City, he decided to treat himself to a camera. "I bought a used Pentax K1000 (an old film camera) at a local camera store. It turned out to be the most expensive purchase of my life," he says.

Portrait of Ian Plant
Ian Plant

Ian Plant has spent the past two decades traveling the globe in his never-ending quest to capture the beauty of our world with his camera. Ian is not only the author of dozens of books and instructional videos but also an instructor for KelbyOne and founder of Photo Masters, a site dedicated to photography education and inspiration.

