GuruShots: Winning photos from the Meaningful Minimalism competition

Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots (opens in new tab) is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.

By competing in epic challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

GuruShots' challenges are voted on by the platform's Gurus and the wider community, and there’s a fresh challenge every day. Winners can receive prizes from GuruShots' sponsors such as Adorama, Kodak, Lowepro and Lensbaby.

With the Meaningful Minimalism Challenge, we wanted you to focus on simplicity and aim to use only the most subtle compositional components such as shape, color and line.

The winning images didn't disappoint, and we enjoyed seeing the use of clean and uncluttered backdrops, monochrome tones, and a gorgeous array of natural subjects from birds to flowers. We recommend scrolling through the images to see how all the top photographers interpreted the brief.

The 20 highest ranked images will be published in Photography Week (opens in new tab), and we're pleased to showcase these images below, along with the rest of the top featured photographs in the gallery that follows.

Top Photographer (Image credit: Ilan Horn - Israel)

Top Photo (Image credit: Lola Tepshi - Italy)

Guru's Top Pick (Image credit: Michael de Couro - Surinam)

#4 (Image credit: Alain Rochecouste - Ireland)

#5 (Image credit: Nora Skerlecz-Antal - Hungary)

#6 (Image credit: Yair Tzur - Israel)

#7 (Image credit: Christina Mcilroy - Australia)

#8 (Image credit: Julianna Kovács - Croatia)

#9 (Image credit: Rebecka Nilsson - Sweden)

#10 (Image credit: Tamar Alazraki - Israel)

#11 (Image credit: Panagiotis Lagouvardos - Greece)

#12 (Image credit: Tina Pruitt - United States)

#13 (Image credit: Joao Alves - Portugal)

#14 (Image credit: Luca Sharabidze - United States)

#15 (Image credit: Debbie Squier-Bernst - Canada)

#16 (Image credit: Denise Williams - United States)

#17 (Image credit: Régis James-Farges - France)

#18 (Image credit: Trevor Preston - United States)

#19 (Image credit: Liviu Ivanescu - Canada)

#20 (Image credit: M. Memo Hajikhan - Canada)

#21 (Image credit: Jan na - Germany)

#22 (Image credit: Marius Forgaciu - Romania)

#23 (Image credit: SomeWhereWest - United States)

Here are the remaining images from the top entries in GuruShots' Meaningful Minimalism contest – click on the arrows to scroll through the full gallery of stunning entries.

To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com (opens in new tab).