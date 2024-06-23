"By not relying on color, you can appreciate simplicity, splendor and majesty"

Photographer Mostafa Nodeh gives insight and advice on shooting monochromatic photography

Master Monochrome
Calm tones - Muted colours create a sense of calm and relaxation in the photograph (Image credit: Mostafa Nodeh)
Black-and-white photography is, technically, the oldest genre in the field, dating back to the inception of early photographic technology in the 19th Century. However, despite the advances in color film processing, the practice of eliminating colors has remained popular as a style choice, offering plenty of opportunities to experiment. 

With the advantages of digital cameras, particularly the advent of dedicated cameras for black-and-white photography, monochrome shooters have adapted new techniques and ways of processing images – yet working solely with greyscale tonality remains a complex task. Black-and-white photographs have a timeless quality and offer a unique perspective on reality. Being limited to shades of grey only shifts the focus to the subject, and certain characteristics in the scene become more prominent. 

Mostafa Nodeh

Mostafa Nodeh is a self-taught artist and photographer living in Gilan, Iran. He is known for his minimalistic black-and-white landscape photographs, which are deeply rooted in themes, ideas and symbolism inspired by concept photography. Mostafa’s photography art invites viewers to take a break from the fast pace of modern life and has been featured in various publications, attracting a large international audience.

