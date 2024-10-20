Amazing close-up photo shows tiny warrior-like organism that fights climate change

By
published

A remarkable image of a coccolithophore is one of the 12 finalists in the 2024 Beaker Street Science Photography Prize

2024 Beaker Street Science Photography Prize
Luke Brokensha's microscope image shows the calcium carbonate shields that the single-celled coccolithophore uses to protect itself (Image credit: Luke Brokensha)

Titled Ocean Warriors, this remarkable image of a coccolithophore is one of the 12 finalists in the 2024 Beaker Street Science Photography Prize and was selected because it shows the scientific value of specialized camera equipment or photographic processes. 

The image was taken by Luke Brokensha, who is a research fellow and plankton ecologist with the Institute For Marine And Antarctic Studies at the University Of Tasmania in Hobart. It was taken using a Scanning Electron Microscope, from a sample collected by the Southern Ocean Continuous Plankton Recorder program (SO-CPR).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Paul Burrows
Paul Burrows
Editor

Paul has been writing about cameras, photography and photographers for 40 years. He joined Australian Camera as an editorial assistant in 1982, subsequently becoming the magazine’s technical editor, and has been editor since 1998. He is also the editor of sister publication ProPhoto, a position he has held since 1989. In 2011, Paul was made an Honorary Fellow of the Institute Of Australian Photography (AIPP) in recognition of his long-term contribution to the Australian photo industry. Outside of his magazine work, he is the editor of the Contemporary Photographers: Australia series of monographs which document the lives of Australia’s most important photographers.

Related articles