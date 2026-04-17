DJI Avata 2 drone falls to its lowest price ever!

I have just spotted that DJI's Avata 2 drone has fallen to the lowest price we have seen it in the UK - and can be picked up with goggles and joystick-style controller for just £455 from Park Cameras.

Save 16% (£84) DJI Avata 2 Fly Smart Combo: was £539 now £455 at Park Cameras The Avata 2 Smart Combo – including the RC Motion 3 controller, 1 battery, and Goggles Integra – is all you need to get started in FPV and keep going for some time. The drone itself boasts a 4K camera with stabilizer, too, so quality is top-notch.

As the DCW drone expert, the Avata 2 is my pick for best FPV drone – but now faces competition from the innovative DJI Avata 360, which has two 180° lenses to capture an image in every direction at once, allowing you to frame the image later.

The Avata 2 is a brilliant refinement and improvement of a first-generation product, with a new airframe, and it's spectacularly robust. I can assure you of that because I, well, let's say deliberately deliberately crash-tesed it! DJI's 1-axis mechanical gimbal – combined with clever electronic image stabilization – in a drone with such acrobatic dynamism seems to result in striking 4K video that swoops and dives through the sky. Latency is of no concern and the controller included with this bundle is so natural that any beginner can pick it up.

Personally, I have never especially enjoyed FPV flying before DJI introduced this kind of controller – now I do. They made it fun!

So is it worth waiting for a sequel when this is available right now for the lowest price we've seen since launch?