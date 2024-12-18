New technology claims to be able to turn any 2D camera into a 3D camera – "while maintaining the size, cost structure and image quality of standard cameras"

It is an incredible time in the world of technology, and while we may be a while off the Hoverboard becoming a standard form of transport, new innovations are appearing every year that change the way we live our lives.

PxE Holographic Imaging – a company that turns 2D camera images into immersive, lifelike 3D images – recently announced that it will debut its new Holographic RGB-IR-Depth Camera at CES in 2025.

The promised technology enables any standard 2D camera – such as those on smartphones, laptops or cars – to morph into 3D cameras that seamlessly merge the physical and digital world.

It says: “The dream of placing cameras underneath users’ smartphone screens or removing the unsightly bump of their phones’ cameras can now be realized with PxE’s technology.”

For example, 2D cameras have inherent limitations on low-light performance. But the Holographic RGB-IR-Depth camera dramatically improves upon the status quo, enhancing the capability of cameras in the dark.

It enhances the light sensitivity of cameras by transmitting 100% of the available light to the sensor (compared to 25% in 2D cameras), providing much better low-light performance than today’s cameras. Additionally, it can correct for digital aberrations and can, therefore, be be used for under-display screens or with shorter lens stacks.

(Image credit: PxE Holographic Imaging)

“Our RGB-IR-Depth Camera reduces the size and number of sensors needed along with the cost and complexity associated with today’s perception solutions,” said PxE Holographic Imaging CEO and co-founder Yoav Berlatzky.

“We imagine a world where our 3D camera technology is ubiquitous: embedded in all cars with autonomous driving and obstacle avoidance features, used by consumers as facial ID to unlock their smartphone or laptop, to make payments via banking or shopping apps, or for video calls where they feel like they’re ‘sitting’ with the person on the other end.”

A CES 2025 Innovation Awards honoree, PxE will showcase the capabilities of the technology in Las Vegas from January 05 - 10 2025.

PxE says: “PxE’s Holographic RGB-IR-Depth Camera ushers in one of the most meaningful transformations in imaging since the invention of film photography – enabling 2D color, infrared and depth images per frame and on a single sensor.”

It believes that this technology not only has the potential to replace all existing 2D cameras on the market, it can also “revolutionize how consumers experience and capture the world through their everyday devices.”

(Image credit: PxE Holographic Imaging)

PxE’s 3D imaging technology works by leveraging the wave-like nature of light to concurrently capture color, infrared and depth, while improving the light sensitivity of cameras four times.

The company believes that the technology addresses limitations of cameras that have remained unresolved until now.

“The technology captures a light’s wavefront – its wavelength and curvature – to generate a 'white light hologram' and then simultaneously decodes the hologram to output color, infrared and depth images without degrading image resolution.”

The result is an incredibly clear, radically upgraded three-dimensional image alongside a high-quality two-dimensional color image and infrared image, all from a single frame and sensor. Using its hardware and software, PxE aims to upgrade standard 2D cameras into multi-functional 3D systems while maintaining the size, cost structure and image quality of standard cameras.

