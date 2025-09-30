Street photography’s favourite compact camera hits its lowest ever UK price

The Ricoh GR IIIx has just dropped to £869.53 on Amazon UK, its lowest ever price we have ever seen for this sought-after compact camera - and a great discount aherad of next week's Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Long considered a cult favourite among street photographers, the GR series is known for packing professional image quality into a genuinely pocketable body. This price cut likely comes in response to the recent release of the new Ricoh GR IV, making now an ideal moment to grab the outgoing model at a bargain.

The Ricoh GR IIIx has solidified its reputation as one of the best street photography cameras, thanks to its combination of discretion, speed, and image quality. At its core is a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor, paired with a razor-sharp 40mm equivalent f/2.8 GR lens. This focal length offers a tighter and more natural field of view than the 28mm found on the Ricoh GR III, making it a favourite for photographers who like to capture intimate street portraits or detail-rich documentary shots.

Adding to its appeal is three-axis in-body image stabilisation, which enables sharp handheld images, along with Ricoh’s famed snap focus mode that enables you to preset a focus distance for capturing decisive moments instantly.

Despite its professional-level performance, the camera remains lightweight and truly pocket-sized, with modern touches such as USB-C charging and a responsive touchscreen that make it an effortless everyday companion.

With the launch of the GR IV, shifting attention to Ricoh’s newest compact, the GR IIIx at £869.53 represents outstanding value.

