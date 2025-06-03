Canon’s game-changer compact camera is now just £249 – That’s a MASSIVE £150 off!

The Canon PowerShot V10 might be one of the most surprising and forward-thinking cameras Canon has made in years – and now you can grab it for just £249 at John Lewis, a massive £150 off the original price.

Designed with content creators and vloggers in mind, this pocket-sized powerhouse merges simplicity with quality in a way few other cameras do. If you’ve ever wanted a no-fuss, all-in-one camera that’s ready to shoot at a moment’s notice, this is your chance.

Canon PowerShot V10: was £399 now £249 at John Lewis SAVE £150 at John Lewis. The Canon PowerShot V10 is a compact, all-in-one 4K vlogging camera with a vertical design, built-in stand, stereo microphones, and easy live streaming features, perfect for content creators on the move.

What sets the PowerShot V10 apart is how radically it rethinks what a compact camera can be. Instead of following the usual point-and-shoot formula, Canon created a vertically-oriented, all-in-one vlogging solution that stands on its own, literally – thanks to a clever built-in stand. It’s like holding a smartphone, only with far better video quality, stereo microphones, and Canon’s trusted imaging tech behind every frame.

Despite its small size, the V10 packs a serious punch. It shoots crisp 4K video, handles low light surprisingly well, and comes with built-in streaming support. There’s no need for extra gear or mounts – you can go from pocket to publish in seconds. It’s a brilliant option for travellers, vloggers, or anyone who wants a stress-free way to capture professional-looking video and sound without breaking the bank.

At just £249, this is easily the best price we’ve seen for the PowerShot V10, and it makes Canon’s most daring little camera even more appealing. Whether you’re just starting out on your content journey or want a more compact tool to complement your existing kit, the V10 is well worth snapping up while this deal lasts.