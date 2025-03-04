A new limited edition Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses will launch later this month, but what will they look like?
A special edition of the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses is coming, the company has revealed on its website
Meta’s smart glasses will soon be getting a new but limited look. Meta will launch a special edition version of the Ray-Ban smart glasses, the company has revealed in a teaser. The early look comes with a close-up look at the glasses that seems to suggest a semi-transparent design, following a similar special edition look.
The official Ray-Ban Meta teaser doesn’t reveal much, but it does indicate that a special edition pair of the camera glasses will launch sometime in March. The teaser also says the special edition is “straight from the runway,” suggesting a fashion-forward design.
But, one of the close-up glimpses in the teaser says 0001/3600, suggesting a limited edition run of only about 3,600 pairs. As Tech Radar points out, that’s less than the previous special edition pair that cost about $100 more than the original version but had a 7,500 pair limit.
The other close-up glimpse suggests that at least part of the design could be semi-transparent, with a glimpse of the Ray-Ban logo at the corner and a glimpse of the underlying technology inside.
Meta didn’t give a specific launch date outside of “March,” but has an email notification sign-up on the Ray-Ban Meta website.
The smart glasses category arguably got a slow start, but new AI tools allow the wearer to ask questions about what they see. Another popular use for the glasses among photographers is for recording behind-the-scenes footage without setting up a second camera.
