Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2023 is now open for submissions!

Entries for the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2023 have just opened. Now in its 12th year, the internationally renowned competition shares important food stories from around the world documenting where it comes from, how it's enjoyed, who harvests and cooks it, and, how the cost of living crisis affects people's ability to eat.

Since its inception, the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year competition has received more than 100,000 entries from almost 100 countries and every year the award is split into several different categories. This year the 25 categories include a food stylist award, on the phone, MPB award for innovation, food at the table and many more.

• Read more: Best camera for food photography (opens in new tab)

Caroline Kenyon, the director and founder of the competition said, "Governments across the world grapple with the cost of living crisis, food banks struggle to keep pace with demand, battleships are on standby to escort grain from the port of Odessa. Meanwhile, in the every day, we continue to grow produce, to gather in, to cook, to eat, to celebrate."

Mandalay Fishermen (Image credit: Chin Leong Teo)

Last year's winning selection (opens in new tab) included photos of fishermen in Mandalay, Myanmar, casting their nets for the morning catch, a table full of Chinese Hakka dishes from the Jiangxi Province, a colorful aerial view of pineapple fields in Chiayi, Taiwan and a mythical Medusa inspired portrait created from vegetables.

The competition is judged by a panel of more than 30 chefs, food photographers, recipe book authors, publishers and restauranteurs who have years of experience and endless knowledge between them.

Suzanne Becker Bronk, a 2022 finalist said, “I do not usually enter competitions but entered Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year because the imagery is so stellar and the contest focuses specifically on food and wine. Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year has elevated the art of food and wine photography with their well-run and beautifully curated competition. I am inspired by many of their winners and have discovered excellent food and wine photographers from all over the world.”

At the table (Image credit: Marguerite Oelofse)

A cash prize of £5,000 will be awarded to the overall winner while category winners could receive anything between £1,500 in cash to £300 worth of vouchers to use at various photographic and imaging retailers. Winners will also have their work shared by some of the biggest media outlets in the world such as The Times, Forbes and the BBC.

To enter this year's competition, head to the Pink Lady Food photographer website (opens in new tab) to register. Entries cost £30 for five images, each additional image is £6 and the deadline for submissions is 5 February 2023.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite winning and shortlisted images from the 2022 award.

Colorful pineapple field (Image credit: Po-Yi, Li)

Medusa (Image credit: Emma Dunham)

Lenten (after Honey From A Weed) (Image credit: Patricia Niven)