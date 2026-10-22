DaVinci Resolve Studio just dropped to £185! Saving you £40 on one of the most powerful video editing tools around

If you've been thinking about upgrading your video editing software, now might be the perfect time to make the jump. Blackmagic Design has announced a limited-time 20% discount on DaVinci Resolve Studio, bringing the price down from £225 to just £185, saving you a rather welcome £40.

Whether you're a filmmaker, content creator, photographer, or someone looking to take your editing to the next level, this is an excellent opportunity to get your hands on some seriously powerful software for less.

Save £40 Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve Studio: was £225 now £185 at Black Magic Design DaVinci Resolve Studio is a powerful all-in-one creative suite that combines professional video editing, color grading, visual effects, audio production, and advanced AI tools, giving filmmakers and content creators everything they need to bring their stories to life.

DaVinci Resolve Studio has become one of the most impressive all-in-one creative platforms available, combining professional video editing, color grading, visual effects, motion graphics, audio post-production, and now photo editing into a single application. Rather than jumping between different programs, everything you need is right at your fingertips, making it an incredibly appealing option for anyone working with both stills and moving images. And while there's already a fantastic free version of DaVinci Resolve, the Studio edition unlocks a whole collection of advanced features, including some particularly impressive AI-powered tools.

What makes this deal even more interesting is that Blackmagic Design has also announced significant performance improvements for users running the latest Apple M6 and NVIDIA RTX Spark processors. According to the company, AI SuperScale is almost 70% faster when upscaling HD footage to 8K on an M6-powered Mac compared with the M5, while AI Speed Warp delivers improvements of more than 60%. Windows users haven't been forgotten either, with DaVinci Resolve 21.1 bringing support for NVIDIA RTX Spark systems, delivering AI Magic Mask tracking that's up to 17 times faster and AI Speed Warp performance that's up to 41 times faster than on ARM-based Windows laptops without NVIDIA RTX graphics.

(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

Personally, I think one of DaVinci Resolve Studio's biggest attractions is just how much creative freedom you get from a single piece of software. From editing cinematic footage and producing compelling short-form content to applying professional color grades and cleaning up audio, it's a remarkably complete package. The addition of AI-powered features such as Magic Mask, SuperScale, and Speed Warp only makes that proposition more appealing, particularly for creators who want professional-looking results without spending hours working through complicated editing processes.

And it's not just the software that's getting a discount. Blackmagic Design is also offering 20% off a selection of DaVinci Resolve editing keyboards and color control panels, giving editors and colorists the opportunity to build a more professional hands-on workflow for less. However, you'll need to be quick, as these special prices are only available through participating Blackmagic Design resellers until Friday, November 20, 2026, with hardware offers subject to availability. At just £185 instead of £225, DaVinci Resolve Studio is certainly worth considering if you're serious about taking your video editing to the next level.