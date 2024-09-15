Create wet plate collodion portraits with this photo-editing trick

By
published

We show you how to recreate the collodion process for enhanced detail in Affinity Photo 2

Editing Tutorial: Create Wet Plate Portraits
(Image credit: ArtHouse Studio)
The collodion process, invented by Frederick Scott Archer in 1851, revolutionized photographic printing in the 19th century by introducing glass negatives that provided unparalleled clarity and detail. 

The distinctive look of this effect remains popular among photographers today, as it sharply focuses on the subject’s features with high concentration. We show you the steps you’ll need to achieve this look in Affinity Photo 2.

Image

Kim Bunermann
Kim Bunermann
Technique Editor

Kim is the Technique Editor of Digital Photographer Magazine. She specializes in architecture, still life and product photography and has a Master's degree in Photography and Media with a distinction from the FH Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Germany. While studying, Kim came to the UK for an exchange term at the London College of Communication. She settled in the UK and began her career path by joining Future. Kim focuses on tutorials and creative techniques, and particularly enjoys interviewing inspiring photographers who concentrate on a range of fascinating subjects including women in photography, the climate crisis; the planet, its precious creatures and the environment.

