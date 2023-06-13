When is the best time to go out and shoot landscape photos?

The natural beauty of the world is a great inspiration for me. The diverse landscapes I shoot, from the rolling hills of Gloucestershire to the rugged features of the Brecon Beacons and the Lake District, are a constant source of creativity and wonder.

I am particularly drawn to the golden hours of sunrise and sunset when the light is soft and warm and the world is transformed into a breathtaking tapestry of colour and form. I have a love for capturing panoramic shots and for using long exposures to create a sense of time flowing and moving in my images. I believe that every photo should tell a story, and I use my 10-stop ND filter to capture the movement and flow of the world around me.

Whether I am capturing the misty peaks of a mountain range or the still waters of a lake, I aim to create a sense of wonder for anyone viewing my images, inviting them to experience the beauty of the world through the lens.

To achieve the sharpest images, I use a Vanguard tripod, with a levelling bowl and a Benro geared head. This setup allows me to achieve precise compositions and keep my shots steady, even in low light.

(Image credit: Phil Howell )

Langdale Pikes, Lake District, England

This image captures the iconic Langdale Pikes from the unique perspective of Side Pike. Shot using a Sony A7R IV and a Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art at 38mm, 1/50 sec at f/11, ISO 100. Post-processing the shot using Lightroom and Affinity Photo, I cropped in slightly and removed the well-known Langdale house from the image, which allows the mountain to rise up uninterrupted from the valley floor.

(Image credit: Phil Howell )

Pen Y Fan, Brecon Beacons, Wales

The soft beauty of hill mist as it cascades down the slopes of Pen Y Fan Massif

in the Brecon Beacons at sunrise. I used a 10-stop ND SRB Elite filter for a long 30-second exposure that captures the movement in the clouds and highlights

the ethereal quality of the mist. A Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art lens was

used at 31mm and f/5, providing a wide and detailed view of the scene.

(Image credit: Phil Howell )

Making steady progress

Phil says that his Vanguard Alta Pro 2+ aluminum tripod is a must-have. Its sturdy construction, combined with adjustable legs and a center column, provides unbeatable stability for shooting any landscape. The tripod’s adjustable legs allow for low-angle shooting and uneven terrain, while the center column can be inverted for unique perspectives.

