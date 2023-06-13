When is the best time to go out and shoot landscape photos?

The natural beauty of the world is a great inspiration for me. The diverse landscapes I shoot, from the rolling hills of Gloucestershire to the rugged features of the Brecon Beacons and the Lake District, are a constant source of creativity and wonder.
I am particularly drawn to the golden hours of sunrise and sunset when the light is soft and warm and the world is transformed into a breathtaking tapestry of colour and form. I have a love for capturing panoramic shots and for using long exposures to create a sense of time flowing and moving in my images. I believe that every photo should tell a story, and I use my 10-stop ND filter to capture the movement and flow of the world around me.
Whether I am capturing the misty peaks of a mountain range or the still waters of a lake, I aim to create a sense of wonder for anyone viewing my images, inviting them to experience the beauty of the world through the lens.
To achieve the sharpest images, I use a Vanguard tripod, with a levelling bowl and a Benro geared head. This setup allows me to achieve precise compositions and keep my shots steady, even in low light.
Langdale Pikes, Lake District, England
This image captures the iconic Langdale Pikes from the unique perspective of Side Pike. Shot using a Sony A7R IV and a Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art at 38mm, 1/50 sec at f/11, ISO 100. Post-processing the shot using Lightroom and Affinity Photo, I cropped in slightly and removed the well-known Langdale house from the image, which allows the mountain to rise up uninterrupted from the valley floor.
Pen Y Fan, Brecon Beacons, Wales
The soft beauty of hill mist as it cascades down the slopes of Pen Y Fan Massif
in the Brecon Beacons at sunrise. I used a 10-stop ND SRB Elite filter for a long 30-second exposure that captures the movement in the clouds and highlights
the ethereal quality of the mist. A Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art lens was
used at 31mm and f/5, providing a wide and detailed view of the scene.
Making steady progress
Phil says that his Vanguard Alta Pro 2+ aluminum tripod is a must-have. Its sturdy construction, combined with adjustable legs and a center column, provides unbeatable stability for shooting any landscape. The tripod’s adjustable legs allow for low-angle shooting and uneven terrain, while the center column can be inverted for unique perspectives.
