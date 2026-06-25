Meta Glasses aren’t just more affordable than the tech giant’s frames built with brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley – they come in a wide range of styles and with adjustable nose bridges. But, hidden inside this week’s announcement for the new smart glasses is an upcoming feature: Dynamic photo.

Meta explains that a dynamic photo will take several photos in a row. While that sounds similar to a camera’s burst mode capabilities, dynamic photos does something different – after snapping several photos, it suggests the best one from the shot.

Dynamic photos is rolling out later this month, and Meta notes that users can still override what Meta’s AI thinks is the best shot to pick out their own favorite.

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The announcement was tucked into the launch of Meta Glasses, a set of smart glasses that use the same camera hardware as earlier models but drop the price and come without branding from brands like Ray-Ban or Oakley – though the new glasses are launched in partnership with EssilorLuxottica.

The Meta Glasses will come in three different shapes and several color options, but will also add adjustable nose pieces, along with temple tips and overextension hinges. The glasses will be available in clear, polarized, sun, Transitions, and also support prescription lenses.

The Meta Glasses are also the first to feature Meta Spark right out of the box, a new version of Meta AI that’s specially built for smart glasses. Like the dynamic photos, Meta Spark will also be rolling out to previous Meta smartglasses and not just the new frames.

Notably, the glasses slide in under the cost of Meta’s earlier options, though the Meta Glasses By Kylie, made in collaboration with Kylie Jenner, will sit at a higher price point than the Meta Fury and Meta Adventure styles. The cost varies on the style and type of lenses, but the new Meta Glasses start at $299 / £269.

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The new Meta Glasses are available starting June 23 from Meta as well as multiple retailers.

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