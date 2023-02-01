Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra hands-on review: first impressions

On looks alone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will have no shortage of admirers, with smooth lines, a minimal aesthetic, and a near-bezeless curved screen, the S23 Ultra is a sight to behold. The camera cutout has gone, leaving only small lens islands on the rear of the device, and the S Pen continues to be secreted at the bottom of the device. Although, don't be fooled by the looks, with a 200MP camera, a 50MP RAW capture mode, and new AI processing algorithms, this phone packs some power when it comes to photography. Backed up by the latest and greatest from Qualcomm, specially tuned for this phone, you can expect this phone to be no slouch when it comes to processing ability.

Samsung merged the Galaxy Note last year with the S22 series to create the Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab), its previous flagship device now residing in its iconic Galaxy S series of phones. With other manufacturers increasingly pushing a more premium version of their most popular range of devices, this was serendipitous timing for Samsung.

The S22 range of phones was among our best camera phones (opens in new tab) of last year, praised for their fantastic build quality, large sensors, excellent image quality, and outstanding AI processing.

Samsung is back again this year with its Note-inspired Galaxy S23 Ultra, still keeping the design language from the Galaxy Note alive, with the addition of the secreted S Pen for note-taking and annotations on the go, however, this is no longer a Note device, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the flagship phone to beat this year.

Specifications

Rear cameras: 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3x, and 10MP 10x

Front camera: 12MP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Screen Size: 6.8in

Battery: 5,000mAh

Key features

Cameras

The headline feature of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is its brand-new 200MP primary camera sensor, almost a two times increase from the S22, it also eclipses the latest 50MP sensors in the latest iPhone 14 Max and Google Pixel Pro 7. Samsung's Expert RAW app can now record images in 50MP (previously 12MP on the Galaxy S22), giving even more control in editing for serious phone photographers.

For video, the S23 Ultra can shoot 8K at 30fps with a viewing angle of 57-80 degrees. Samsung is claiming merging pixels on the 200MP sensor will work to create a more cinematic look. An improved adaptive VDIS (image stabilization) system now uses AI to analyze subject movement and lighting conditions to improve performance.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra's other cameras match last year's lineup of a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 10MP 3x zoom camera, and a 10MP 10x zoom camera. However, the front-facing camera on the S23 Ultra has been upgraded to a 12MP sensor, and now records in super HDR and 4K/60fps.

Not content with just camera hardware upgrades, Samsung has some new AI-powered software tricks. For nighttime photography, the Galaxy S23 Ultra can now use adaptive pixel technology in its massive 200MP sensor to combine 16 pixels into one larger pixel, allowing bigger pixels to capture more detail.

For keen astrophotographers, the new Astro Hyperlapse mode allows any Samsung Galaxy shooter to take photos of the actual galaxy at up to 300x with no additional equipment.

Night portrait mode has been improved for better background separation in low light conditions, and new AI algorithms for portrait mode can now recognize and separate eyes, faces, and hair separately and apply different processing for a more even and natural look in any lighting condition.

Screen

The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a 6.8" screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, a first for the smartphone industry. The S23 Ultra screen is curved on the sides, but less severe than last year's model, offering more flat surface than available on last year's model.

Samsung's new Advanced Vision Booster mode is an automatic color management system for its latest screens that adjust the screen temperature, colors, and contrast for three different ambient lighting conditions and eye comfort

Performance

The S23 Ultra is powered by the very latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. Samsung claims the new Galaxy series offers the best mobile gaming experience available, supported by a large 5000mAh battery.

An updated One UI 5.1 offers modes and routines for different parts of your day such as sleeping, driving, or at work. Bixby Text Call will also now allow users to respond to phone calls with a voice-dictated text from the call screen. And Samsung Notes now allows collaborative editing in a Google Meet video call.

Samsung Knox has been given an improved focus on maintaining user privacy with more options to control what data apps have access to and the latest Galaxies will come with five years of security updates and four generations of One UI / Android updates.

Build and handling

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a really nice phone to behold, the new minimalist aesthetic that Samsung is going for with its 2023 devices is right up my street. The awkward camera bump in the corner is gone, instead leaving the lenses on the flat back of the phone like islands floating in the ocean.

This simplified and shallower camera layout makes the phone more stable when laid flat on a table than the previous generation, however, I did manage to repeatedly touch the camera lenses while holding the phone, without the camera bump providing a larger barrier area for the cameras for my wandering fingers, they will inevitably end up on the smaller lenses.

The colors that Samsung has chosen for this year's Galaxy lineup are lovely, the green is my personal favorite, it is a tranquil matt forest green color. The cream and lavender are also great options, however, the phantom black is a terrible fingerprint magnet, which would drive me mad if I didn't use a case.

Immediately turning on the screen of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, it was love at first sight. The screen is big, bold, and beautiful, with rich gorgeous colors and incredible sharpness. At 6.8 inches, it is pushing what I would personally consider acceptable for a smartphone, but its super-narrow bezels and slightly curved edges make it feel a little smaller and more compact than its size would portray.

In my short time with the phone, it was not possible to get a full feel of its color accuracy, but I would be very excited to put this up against the best from Apple, who are masters in color balance.

The S Pen is still tucked away inside the phone for those that like to scribble notes on the go, and like previous years' Note devices, and last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra, it is so seamless that you forget it is even there until you need it.

Performance

The phone was snappy at doing everything I tried in my very brief hands-on time, with it easily churning through everything I could think of throwing at it. It opened the camera app nearly instantaneously, swapping between modes and lenses with little to no noticeable delay. I took a couple of photos in Samsung's new RAW capture app, creating 50MP raw images of over 100MB in size each, which barely troubled the processor. Neither did rapidly switching through a series of successive apps, or opening as many apps as I could.

The camera performance seems very impressive, without diving too far into pixel peeping. In a full review, it will be interesting to test how the camera handles various environments and of course how it stacks up to the competition. In my brief testing, the photos are very sharp and detailed, with the phone handling the low light of Samsung's event space very well, with polished and detailed HDR. The S23 Ultra still exhibits the Samsung house style of slightly over-processed and over-sharpened for my tastes, but this is fairly subjective, and it is great that each manufacturer has a signature look to their images.

Early verdict

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one pretty phone. Samsung has doubled down on the clean minimal style this year, and it has really paid off, with a cool sophisticated style, that is also distinctly different from the other big manufacturers. The screen is big, bright, and colorful with a near-bezeless curved screen, that is a joy to behold. On the rear of the phone, the camera cutout has been replaced by each lens sitting alone nearly flush with the device. The S Pen continues to be tucked in the bottom of the phone ready for note-taking at a moment's notice.

Although, this phone has power! With the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, you can expect to fly through daily tasks, mobile gaming, and content creation. When it comes to photography, Samsung is not playing around. With a new 200MP camera sensor, which can now capture 50MP RAW photos, and new AI processing algorithms specializing in new nighttime and astrophotography, this phone packs some serious chops when it comes to photography.