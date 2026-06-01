Want to shoot stunning shots like this? Here's how to photograph stunning sandscapes on your travels
Travel photography tips when exploring the Sahara desert – from golden sunset to sweeping dunes
Exploring Morocco is like stepping into a whole new world of vibrant sights and bustling markets. But when the excitement of the lively streets starts to wind down, there's a whole other adventure waiting in the southern deserts.
During our three-week photography adventure in Morocco, we couldn't resist the attraction of the Sahara's sweeping sand dunes. Compared to the hustle and bustle up north, the desert felt like a different universe where time slowed down and conversations flowed freely.
One of the highlights? Riding atop camels as the sun dipped towards the horizon. With the help of our friendly Berber guide, we snagged some stunning shots of these majestic creatures against the golden sky. It was like something out of a dream, and we couldn't have asked for a better photo opportunity!
Top tips for great results
1. Plan ahead
Hiring a professional guide who can navigate the local terrain and handle the camels will increase your chances of capturing great photos, so you can focus on your photography.
2. Timing is key
Plan your shoot around the golden hours of sunrise and sunset when the light is soft and warm, casting beautiful shadows and enhancing the colors of the desert landscape.
3. Try these settings
Get to know your camera before the photo shoot so you can make adjustments as the environment changes. Depending on the subject movement, 1/250-1/500sec is usually a good starting point for shutter speed, with the aperture set to f/4 and sensitivity to auto ISO.
4. Create depth
To enhance the visual appeal of your photos, consider incorporating natural elements such as sand dunes, desert vegetation or distant horizons. These elements can add depth and perspective to your photos, and make them more interesting to look at.
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5. Experiment with angles
Get creative with your composition by shooting from various angles – from ground level to capture the camels' majestic stature or from above to showcase the vastness of the desert.
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