"We've all shirked in the office, but risking getting fired by turning your CEO into a meme is wild"

Who among us hasn't been bored at work? However, few people are bored enough to Photoshop their boss's face for a joke and run it by them to ask if it's okay to put it on the company website - before turning them into a meme.

However, that's what a guy called Lincoln McCoy just did in the US company he works for, VanDoIt (they build customised vans for everything from mobile clinics to SWAT teams).

A post shared by VanDOit Vans (@vandoitco) A photo posted by on

He Photoshopped his coworkers' faces, giving them everything from huge foreheads to funny googly eyes and amusing eyebrows, occasionally also causing them to bald, using the Liquify tool.

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He then sent them the photos, asking, "Hey, we're updating everyone's photo on the website. Good to go?"

There was definitely a gender split in the replies, with women caring far more about their appearance.

Chief Management Officer Brent Cline was positively thrilled with his forehead being, shall we say, embiggened, saying, "I'm absolutely good with that because it makes me look much better than normal."

A cropped clip from the vandoitco post (Image credit: vandoitco)

CEO Jared McCauslin, whose forehead and ears had also been greatly enlarged, along with his shirt being opened to reveal a vast expanse of chest hair, mused, "Something is off with my forehead. Other than that I say good to go!!"

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A cropped clip from the vandoitco post (Image credit: vandoitco)

The COO, Daniel Crosby, whose eyes were closer and whose eyebrows had been knitted together into a unibrow, initially replied "Approved - thank you sir," before rowing back: "Wait... I just paid attention. Why do I look like a caveman???"

A cropped clip from the vandoitco post (Image credit: vandoitco)

Director of Sales Kaylee Anderson's eyebrows were raised and her smile was extended. When asked, "You good with this photo of you?" she replied with multiple laughing emojis, "No, what happened to my eyebrows?" When Lincoln asked, "What do you mean?", she answered, "I look like the joker."

On seeing her distended face, CFO Sally Stefancik replied, "Who dat?"

Lincoln cheekily fibbed, "I searched your name online and found this as a headshot of you?"

Sally answered, "What in the world? Maybe my eyes, definitely not my mouth."

"That's odd..." Lincoln replied.

But it was Director of Operations Shayna Dieckmann who had the bluntest response to her eyes and teeth being enlarged: "Immediately no"!

Luckily Lincoln's colleagues all had a sense of humour and allowed him to turn their responses into a video, which was then uploaded to the company Instagram earlier this week, gaining over a million views. @AlphaFox popularised the video on X, captioning it "Editing coworkers' photos weirdly and asking them if it's okay to use [them] on the company website" with a crying emoji. At the time of writing, the post had over half a million views.

"I like how the men didn't really care," commented @sloopythesloop on X.

"Proof that women read what you’ve sent and men barely skim it," said @annemariemarcantel on Instagram.

Like I say, we've all shirked in the office, but risking getting fired by turning your Photoshopped CEO into a meme is wild. Looks like VanDoIt is a fun place to work.