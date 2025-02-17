I felt lost in my photography, but a photography project gave my work meaning. Here's how

For a long time, I felt lost in my photography. I struggled to define my work, unsure of what images I wanted to take and how they could best be displayed or appreciated. My photography lacked cohesion, and without a clear direction, it often felt like I was capturing isolated moments without a deeper purpose. Each frame, whether digital or film, became part of a growing collection, but I was unsure of their significance beyond being snapshots in time.

That all changed when I began a project documenting "Old Cornwall." This endeavor has provided my photography with a sense of purpose that was previously missing. My images are no longer just fleeting captures; they now serve as a means of preserving Cornwall’s environment and traditions, many of which are under threat from modern living and cultural shifts. This project has given me a framework, a reason to go out and document the world around me with a newfound clarity and intent.

Now, when I photograph an old time mine office, I understand its significance—it is not just an abandoned building but a relic of Cornwall’s rich mining history, a piece of heritage that deserves to be remembered. When I capture a street scene, I know that I am encapsulating a moment in time before inevitable development and modernization alter its character forever. Each image is no longer just a picture; it is a testament to a disappearing way of life.



Every time I raise my camera, whether it’s my Leica film body or a digital counterpart, I know that I am creating something meaningful. No longer are my images confined to a hard drive or a box of negatives, waiting to be rediscovered years later.



Instead, they now contribute to a larger narrative—a visual record of a Cornwall that may not exist in the same form for much longer. This sense of purpose has reinvigorated my photography, transforming it from a passive hobby into an active documentation of history in the making.

This journey has not only changed how I view my own work but also how I engage with the world around me. Every walk through Cornwall, every corner turned, holds the potential for a photograph that matters.



My images now serve a greater good, ensuring that the Cornwall of today is not lost to the passage of time, but instead preserved for future generations to see and appreciate. And in that, I have finally found my direction as a photographer.



For those who may feel lost in their photography, starting a project can be a great way to find new motivation and purpose in your work. Whether it’s creating something from scratch or revisiting your past images to see if they fit into a larger theme, a project can provide structure and inspiration. I highly encourage anyone in a similar position as me to take this step – it might just transform the way you see your own photography.

