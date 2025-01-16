Crime, chaos, and celebrity – Weegee's photography takes center stage at ICP

The International Center of Photography (ICP) is set to open its first major exhibition of 2025 with Weegee: Society of the Spectacle – an exploration of the photographer’s fascination with crime, celebrity and the voyeuristic tendencies of society. Curated by Clément Chéroux, director of the Fondation Henri Cartier-Bresson, the exhibition draws heavily from ICP’s extensive Weegee archive – the most comprehensive in the world.

Weegee, born Arthur Fellig, became synonymous with gritty New York City street scenes in the 1930s and 1940s. His dramatic, high-contrast images, captured with a Speed Graphic camera and his signature flashbulb, brought the city’s chaotic nightlife into stark focus. More than a technical tool, his flash became a defining aesthetic, illuminating both the dark streets of New York and the harsh realities of urban life.

Weegee, [Anthony Esposito, booked on suspicion of killing a policeman, New York], January 16, 1941, International Center of Photography. Purchase, with funds provided by the Lois and Bruce Zenkel Purchase Fund, 1982 (172.1982) (Image credit: © International Center of Photography/Getty Images)

The exhibition explores three themes in Weegee’s work. The Spectacle of the News highlights his dramatic crime scene photos, where crowds of onlookers become part of the story. The Society of Spectators shifts the lens to everyday New Yorkers, from partygoers to courtroom audiences, emphasizing that spectatorship is itself a spectacle. Hollywood Distortions showcases Weegee’s later experimental work, where he used image manipulation to capture and critique the world of fame.

"Weegee’s provocative and prescient perspective on urban life forces us to reflect on how we now exist simultaneously as both consumers and the consumed," said Elisabeth Sherman, ICP’s senior curator and director of exhibitions and collections. "In an age where technology and constant image sharing shape our reality, Weegee’s work challenges us to reconsider the camera’s role not only as a witness but as an active participant in the creation of spectacle."

Weegee, [Marilyn Monroe distortion], ca.1962, International Center of Photography (Image credit: © International Center of Photography/Getty Images)

Weegee’s influence on photography remains profound, especially his distinctive use of flash. Modern equipment continues to reflect his legacy, with recent releases like the Godox Master flash designed to evoke his iconic retro style – a testament to his enduring impact on photographers today.

Opening with a public reception on January 23 and running through to May 05 2025, Weegee: Society of the Spectacle promises to be a must-see for anyone interested in the history of street photography and society’s appetite for spectacle. An accompanying book, published by Fondation Henri Cartier-Bresson and Thames & Hudson, is also now available.

Much like his signature flashbulb, Weegee’s work continues to shed light on the darker corners of society – challenging us to reconsider the stories we tell, the images we consume, and the spectacles we create.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Weegee, Photographers at Premiere, ca. 1951, International Center of Photography. Bequest of Wilma Wilcox, 1993 (18802.1993) (Image credit: © International Center of Photography/Getty Images)

You might also like…

Check out my review of the Weegee-style flash – the Godox Lux Master and our round-up of the best cameras for black and white photography.