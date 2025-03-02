"The great thing about low-key photography is that it can be done at any time of the day, so you can create your own drama"

I enjoy the challenge of creating dramatic images. I use many different techniques to achieve this, whether it’s playing with perspective, adding dynamic with long exposures, creating low-key images or sometimes all three.

Monochrome tones will naturally accentuate the contrast between light and dark and help bring more attention to your subject through the absence of color. It is important to consider a wide contrast and tonal range as well as the subject and mood. A broad spectrum of tones from the darkest blacks to the brightest whites will contribute to the depth and dramatic effect, thereby increasing its overall impact on the image.

Choose subjects that allow for dramatic interpretation. The lack of color will focus the viewer’s attention on the form of the subject and the mood of the overall image.

Francisco Rosario Social Links Navigation Photographer Francisco Rosario is a photographer based in New York City. He began his career at various studios around the city and now specializes in professional real estate and interior photography. In his free time, he enjoys capturing the ever-changing cityscape of New York and embarking on photographic adventures across the United States.

Perspectives

(Image credit: Francisco Rosario)

Exaggerate distances to spice up your visual language

This is the Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Canada. I was walking around with my 12-24mm lens, trying to get an interesting composition when I saw this grate cover. I got down low with my camera, to the point where the camera was just a few inches above it and shot handheld at a focal length of 12mm.

By doing this, I was able to exaggerate the distance between the foreground and background, making it appear as though the grate cover was almost as big as the stadium itself. For full disclosure, there was a featureless grey sky that day, so I added a cloudy sky in post-processing for a little more drama.

Dynamic

(Image credit: Francisco Rosario)

Lower the shutter speed to turn backgrounds into a dramatic element

This is Greenpoint Landing in Brooklyn, New York. I photographed this at the end of the day, setting my tripod low to the ground to capture the rocks in the foreground and use them as my leading line into the background. I shot for 30 seconds at 12mm using a six-stop ND filter to add the motion in the clouds and water. For me, landscape or cityscape long exposures are enhanced when clouds are present. The wind was blowing north, which made it appear as if the clouds were going out of the frame while the rocks appeared to be going inside the frame.

Low Key

(Image credit: Francisco Rosario)

Let dark elements dominate the frame to create visual tension

A low-key image is defined by its largely dark tones, with nominal light and shadow contrast. Low-key photography gives you a clear focal point in the image and there are few to no visual distractions. It also lends itself to being even more dramatic when converted to black and white. The great thing about low-key photography is that it can be done at any time of the day, so you can create your own drama and set the scene for your images.

1. Select dark tones

To optimize contrast in your composition, prioritize including predominantly dark image elements while guiding the viewer toward the brighter elements.

2. Switch to spot

Switch to M mode and communicate to the camera that you intend to create an unconventional exposure. That means selecting the Spot Metering mode to bias the exposure toward a specific area of the scene.

3. Meter from highlights

To create a darker mood in your low-key photograph, focus on the brightest area of the scene and position the AF point here. Now take a meter reading and adjust these settings accordingly.

4. Drop the brightness

Close down your aperture using a higher f-stop number. Alternatively, increase the shutter speed. This way, less light enters the sensor, resulting in a darker and moodier frame.

Pro Advice

1. Use ND filters

Neutral Density filters give you greater control of your exposures during the daytime. They also allow you to capture natural elements, such as water and clouds in a trail of movement while still elements remain sharp. This can add more drama or serenity to your images.

2. Find different perspectives

Go low, shoot from the hip, look up – possibilities are everywhere, not just straight ahead. Going low or high over your subject allows you to play with perspective, changing the size and shape of your foreground and background. Looking up at skylights can also make for dramatic low-key images.

3. Hone your camera settings

In general, you should shoot in Manual mode for greater control. Use as low an ISO as possible and retain a fast shutter speed – unless you’re controlling motion with ND filters. Use Spot Metering to get the meter to read off your subject and maintain darker backgrounds. Always check your histogram to ensure the desired exposure.

4. Edit for contrast

In post-processing, boost the contrast to deepen shadows and highlight the subject. Fine-tune the exposure and use curve adjustments so the image retains strong contrast between light and dark areas. This can enhance the dramatic and atmospheric qualities of low-key imagery.