Stunning photographs of the River Thames captured for the Thames Lens competition 2025!
The beautiful and historic River Thames has been captured in all its glory in the Thames Lens 2025 competition
The Thames Festival Trust has announced the winners of the Thames Lens 2025, celebrating photographs that reflect individuals' relationships with the major river that flows through the UK's capital city.
Thames Festival Trust in partnership with the Port of London Authority (PLA) asked photographers to respond to the themes: ‘River City’, ‘River of Life’, ‘River People’, ‘Working River’, and ‘Illuminated River & The Public’.
The winners in the five categories were judged by representatives from Thames Festival Trust, the Port of London Authority and the Illuminated River Foundation.
Thames Lens and Totally Thames Overall Winner was Lichena Bertinato with the image The Boy and the River. Thames Lens and Port of London Authority Overall Winner was Love Flows Like Thames Resistance by Kristjan Volt.
PLA’s Director of Corporate Affairs Siân Foster said, “The images of the tidal Thames captured by this year's photographers present such interesting and engaging perspectives on the river we love, and I'm delighted to see entries from younger people this year as well. On behalf of my colleagues from the Port of London Authority, congratulations to all of the winners!”
Illuminated River Foundation Director Sarah Gaventa also said, “The Thames has inspired countless generations of artists, from painters to poets, and more recently photographers. It's no surprise our river appeals to so many creatives - it is the heart of the city, and is flanked and crossed by many architectural landmarks.
“It can evoke memories, create moments of respite and contemplation and is as majestic in the daytime as it is striking at night. It has been a pleasure to judge the entries to the Thames Lens 2025 award categories. I am grateful to all who entered and shared their impressions of the Thames with us.”
Starting as a small trickle in the Cotswolds, the River Thames travels over 210 miles through the heart of some of England’s most picturesque towns, right into the centre of London and eventually, out into the North Sea. The iconic river is at the heart of the English capital, and provides about two thirds of London’s drinking water.
The river is deeply intertwined with the history of London. One fun fact is that in 1251, King Henry III was given a polar bear by the King of Norway. The bear was kept at the Tower of London and was let out to swim in the Thames.
After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world.
While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features.
As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad.
