Meet the $10,000 winner of Concrete in Life photo competition
Explore the winning images selected from over 20,000 entries by professionals and smartphone amateurs worldwide
The winners of the photography competition 'Concrete in Life' 2024/25 have been announced with Danish photographer Henrik Hagerup picking up the US$10,000 main prize.
Organized by the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), this is the 6th time the annual competition has celebrated the artistry in concrete architecture and highlighted the crucial role concrete plays in our daily lives.
This year's competition received over 20,000 entries from around the globe, showcasing diverse perspectives on concrete – the world's most widely used substance after water. The photographs not only capture exquisitely designed architecture but also depict urban environments, critical infrastructure, and the interactions between people and their concrete surroundings.
Overal Winner
Venice Beach Skating by Henrik Hagerup, Venice Beach, Los Angeles, USA
Henrik Hagerup explained, "I noticed a young boy who I instinctively knew could become an essential part of my story. Through this image, I aimed to illustrate how concrete shapes the lives of those who play, dream, and push the limits of possibility."
Judge Thomas Guillot said about the shot, "I marvel at the lightness with which the skateboarder is balancing compared with the strength of the concrete in a breathtaking interaction with light and color."
Urban Concrete Winner
Urban Flow by Anvar Sadath TA, Dubai, UAE
Anvar Sadath said, "My winning photograph captures the dynamic relationship between concrete structures and the vibrant cityscape, reflecting how concrete shapes our urban experiences."
Concrete Infrastructure Winner
Structure as Aesthetics by Wentao Guo, Washington D.C. USA
Wentao Guo explained, "I was captivated by the moment when the transience of transportation runs into the permanence of concrete. Its obscurity becomes its greatest presence: its functionality, its aesthetic and its enduringness. Concrete is such an essential part of our lives, and it constructs so many characters of our built environment."
"Nice use of diagonal lines, and good lighting to show the patterns of the roofing", commented Judge Chris George.
Concrete In Daily Life Winner
Life in Bedok Jetty by Wellington Kuswanto, Bedok Jetty, Singapore
Wellington Kuswanto said, "Bedok Jetty holds a special place for me, as I cycle and hang out there every weekend. It inspired me to submit the image of this particular place for the competition, as it showcases a public space made of concrete structure that is actively used by many people engaging in various activities as part of their daily lives.”
Judge Chris George explained, "Clever telephoto framing creates a great monochrome image with lots of interesting details."
Concrete Beauty And Design Winner Broken Building by Artemio Layno, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Artemio Layno mentioned, "Concrete is not just used as a necessity in creating structures, but it can also be used to showcase artistic works that are amazingly beautiful."
People's Vote Winner
Fluttering Through Life by Mohamed Rafi, Pondicherry, India
Mohamed Rafi explains that he clicked his shutter as much as possible to not miss the moment. He said,"For me, it was a powerful intersection of reality and art, symbolizing unseen strength and the beauty of everyday life." Judge Chris George added, "A clever use of ‘false juxtaposition'."
The panel of judges – Diane Hoskins, Global Co-Chair of Gensler; Chris George, Content Director at Digital Camera World; and Thomas Guillot, CEO of the GCCA – have selected this year’s overall winner along with 4 category winners. Additionally, the people’s vote champion was announced.
Judge Diane Hoskins highlighted, “These winning images highlight the importance of concrete in the breadth of our lives – and they reinforce the importance of decarbonising concrete. Great design of our buildings and infrastructure is enabled by the important properties of concrete.”
