The winners of the photography competition 'Concrete in Life' 2024/25 have been announced with Danish photographer Henrik Hagerup picking up the US$10,000 main prize.

Organized by the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), this is the 6th time the annual competition has celebrated the artistry in concrete architecture and highlighted the crucial role concrete plays in our daily lives.

This year's competition received over 20,000 entries from around the globe, showcasing diverse perspectives on concrete – the world's most widely used substance after water. The photographs not only capture exquisitely designed architecture but also depict urban environments, critical infrastructure, and the interactions between people and their concrete surroundings.

Overal Winner

Venice Beach Skating by Henrik Hagerup, Venice Beach, Los Angeles, USA

Henrik Hagerup explained, "I noticed a young boy who I instinctively knew could become an essential part of my story. Through this image, I aimed to illustrate how concrete shapes the lives of those who play, dream, and push the limits of possibility."

Judge Thomas Guillot said about the shot, "I marvel at the lightness with which the skateboarder is balancing compared with the strength of the concrete in a breathtaking interaction with light and color."

The Judges liked the "nice use of reflections in the water", as Chris George explained (Image credit: Anvar Sadath TA)

Urban Concrete Winner

Urban Flow by Anvar Sadath TA, Dubai, UAE

Anvar Sadath said, "My winning photograph captures the dynamic relationship between concrete structures and the vibrant cityscape, reflecting how concrete shapes our urban experiences."

In Harry Weese’s Washington subway station, concrete transcends time, aligning light and shadow with passing trains (Image credit: Wentao Guo)

Concrete Infrastructure Winner

Structure as Aesthetics by Wentao Guo, Washington D.C. USA

Wentao Guo explained, "I was captivated by the moment when the transience of transportation runs into the permanence of concrete. Its obscurity becomes its greatest presence: its functionality, its aesthetic and its enduringness. Concrete is such an essential part of our lives, and it constructs so many characters of our built environment."

"Nice use of diagonal lines, and good lighting to show the patterns of the roofing", commented Judge Chris George.

Bedok Jetty is an urban public space in Singapore and measures more than 250m in length, built on concrete construction (Image credit: Wellington Kuswanto)

Concrete In Daily Life Winner

Life in Bedok Jetty by Wellington Kuswanto, Bedok Jetty, Singapore

Wellington Kuswanto said, "Bedok Jetty holds a special place for me, as I cycle and hang out there every weekend. It inspired me to submit the image of this particular place for the competition, as it showcases a public space made of concrete structure that is actively used by many people engaging in various activities as part of their daily lives.”

Judge Chris George explained, "Clever telephoto framing creates a great monochrome image with lots of interesting details."

The wide-angle view draws the viewer into the frame and adds a dynamic. Chris George commented, "A bold wide-angle view, and a beautiful sky" (Image credit: Artemio Layno)

Concrete Beauty And Design Winner Broken Building by Artemio Layno, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Artemio Layno mentioned, "Concrete is not just used as a necessity in creating structures, but it can also be used to showcase artistic works that are amazingly beautiful."

For Mohamed Rafi, the winning image symbolizes resilience, unseen beauty and how our surroundings shape us (Image credit: Mohamed Rafi)

People's Vote Winner

Fluttering Through Life by Mohamed Rafi, Pondicherry, India

Mohamed Rafi explains that he clicked his shutter as much as possible to not miss the moment. He said,"For me, it was a powerful intersection of reality and art, symbolizing unseen strength and the beauty of everyday life." Judge Chris George added, "A clever use of ‘false juxtaposition'."

The panel of judges – Diane Hoskins, Global Co-Chair of Gensler; Chris George, Content Director at Digital Camera World; and Thomas Guillot, CEO of the GCCA – have selected this year’s overall winner along with 4 category winners. Additionally, the people’s vote champion was announced.

Judge Diane Hoskins highlighted, “These winning images highlight the importance of concrete in the breadth of our lives – and they reinforce the importance of decarbonising concrete. Great design of our buildings and infrastructure is enabled by the important properties of concrete.”

