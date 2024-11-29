You can find all manner of weird stuff in the Black Friday camera deals, including one of the most perplexing cameras you can buy.

This compact camera keeps selling like gangbusters, and I can't understand why. But hey, if you want one, the Kodak Pixpro FZ45 has been discounted in both the US and UK.

Kodak Pixpro FZ45: was $99.99 now $89.99 at Amazon A back-to-basics camera aimed at beginners, budget buyers and Gen Zers, the FZ45 packs a 27-105mm focal range and a pop-up flash, with a simple menu system and a 2.7-inch screen – and it even has 63MB of internal memory.

Kodak Pixpro FZ45: was £99.99 now £93.99 at Amazon As you may have guessed, specs are a little on the lo-fi side, though the photos produced by the 1/2.3-inch, 16.35MP BSI CMOS sensor are highly sought after by TikTokers – and it can take FullHD videos at up to 30p, too.

I've certainly bought my share of weird, low-tech cameras – so I'm not going to judge anyone jonesing for the Kodak Pixpro FZ45 (review). I might argue that the similarly priced Instax Mini LiPlay is a better buy (since it takes digital photos and can also print them, or any picture on your phone, onto Instax Mini film), but I won't judge you.

"The Kodak PixPro FZ45 works well for snapshots, especially in situations like beach holidays and other occasions where you want to travel light, or not risk using an expensive camera," said my colleague Matthew in his review.

"Naturally, the image quality and all-round performance don’t compete with expensive cameras but the Kodak is a bit of fun at a very affordable price."

You might want to take a look at the best Kodak cameras along with the best compact cameras from other brands.