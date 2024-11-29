Why the hell is this camera so popular? I don't get it, but it is – and it's also on sale for Black Friday

By
published

The Kodak FZ45 keeps selling like hot cakes, for reasons I can't fathom – but if you want one, it's on offer right now

Kodak Pixpro FZ45 camera against a Kodak-yellow background, with the text &quot;Black Friday&quot;
(Image credit: JK Imaging)

You can find all manner of weird stuff in the Black Friday camera deals, including one of the most perplexing cameras you can buy.

This compact camera keeps selling like gangbusters, and I can't understand why. But hey, if you want one, the Kodak Pixpro FZ45 has been discounted in both the US and UK.

Kodak Pixpro FZ45
Kodak Pixpro FZ45: was $99.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

A back-to-basics camera aimed at beginners, budget buyers and Gen Zers, the FZ45 packs a 27-105mm focal range and a pop-up flash, with a simple menu system and a 2.7-inch screen – and it even has 63MB of internal memory.

View Deal
Kodak Pixpro FZ45
Kodak Pixpro FZ45: was £99.99 now £93.99 at Amazon

As you may have guessed, specs are a little on the lo-fi side, though the photos produced by the 1/2.3-inch, 16.35MP BSI CMOS sensor are highly sought after by TikTokers – and it can take FullHD videos at up to 30p, too.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

James has 22 years experience as a journalist, serving as editor of Digital Camera World for 6 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes.

Related articles