You can find all manner of weird stuff in the Black Friday camera deals, including one of the most perplexing cameras you can buy.
This compact camera keeps selling like gangbusters, and I can't understand why. But hey, if you want one, the Kodak Pixpro FZ45 has been discounted in both the US and UK.
A back-to-basics camera aimed at beginners, budget buyers and Gen Zers, the FZ45 packs a 27-105mm focal range and a pop-up flash, with a simple menu system and a 2.7-inch screen – and it even has 63MB of internal memory.
As you may have guessed, specs are a little on the lo-fi side, though the photos produced by the 1/2.3-inch, 16.35MP BSI CMOS sensor are highly sought after by TikTokers – and it can take FullHD videos at up to 30p, too.