TV host George Clarke is now an ambassador for Arlo security cameras

Known for his popular Channel 4 show George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, the acclaimed British TV presenter, architect and home expert has entered his second partnership, now as an ambassador, with leading smart home security specialist Arlo Europe.

Highlighting the importance of home security and sharing advice on how to feel safe at home, this collaboration will focus on how modern camera technology can be used to help prevent break-ins, with insight suggesting that cameras are the number one burglar deterrent.

Clarke’s known passion for helping to develop homes in unusual and amazing spaces aligns perfectly with Arlo’s company belief that a “watched over space is a safer space”. As part of his role as ambassador, George will be starring in a campaign, appearing in video content and presence at retail events across the UK, designed to highlight Arlo’s advanced AI technology.

George Clarke joins a selection of other trusted figures supporting the campaign, including French public figure and journalist Stéphane Thebaut, and German actor Klaus Behrendt, who will each offer useful tips and tricks for consumers plus curated product bundles.

Video content will be hosted across Arlo and its partner retailer's channels that will see George revealing crucial advice for homeowners to feel more safe and secure, informed by his two decades of experience in the field.

Alongside digital content, George is expected to host a range of events with key retailers and consumers across the UK, details for which are to be announced at a later date.

“When it comes to home security, Arlo is a brand I really trust," said the presenter. "I talk a lot about designing the perfect home but when it comes to keeping your perfect home safe, many don’t know where to start. Feeling safe and secure at home is every homeowner’s number one priority and achieving it is incredibly important for our wellbeing.”

“We are delighted to kick off this long-term partnership with George Clarke this year," adds Adrienne Sharkey-Perves, Arlo's senior marketing director. "We know that security is incredibly personal and we want our consumers to feel complete trust with us.

With our cameras not only winning awards but now being recommended by recognisable and trusted home experts, we aim to build consumer confidence in modern security camera solutions as the best way for them to protect their homes”.

The campaign is expected to launch officially from 01 April 2022. Further information about the partnership can be found on Arlo's website, as well as limited-time offers of up to 29% off its extensive range of HD security products including the Arlo Wireless Video Doorbell, ending 03 April.

