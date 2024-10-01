This is the best-looking camera ever made and nobody can tell me otherwise

Sure, 620 film doesn’t make the Kodak Medalist II the most practical film relic, but it’s objectively the most beautiful

You'd be hard-pressed to find a better-looking camera than this forgotten beauty from Kodak. Okay, so the Kodak Medalist II isn’t exactly a forgotten gem. Film camera enthusiasts are well aware of this medium-format rangefinder's fine features and looks. But a couple of recent Instagram posts from @bluemooncamera showcase this 1940s time capsule in all its Art Deco-inspired glory.

Unsurprisingly, it's piqued the Internet's interest. If you’re thinking of picking one up on the used market, you might want to get in there quickly, lest prices hike…

The most recent video shows the Kodak Medalist II in action. Its gorgeous Ektar 100mm f/3.5 optic being retracted, its fully removable back being set aside as a new roll of 620 film is placed inside and that chunky rewind knob being used to roll the film on. But the eagle-eyed will notice that the film in question is Kodak Portra 160, a 120 roll of film. So what gives?

The Medalist series – Kodak's golden boys

The Kodak Medalist II was launched in 1947 as the successor to the – nearly as attractive – Kodak Medalist, released in 1941. It was built for use by Allied forces during the Second World War, while the Medalist II's peacetime launch was aimed at the civilian market. Upgrades from the original Medalist included a Kodak Flash Supermatic shutter and lumenized lens coating.

Indeed, both cameras were extremely well received in their day. They both featured a retractable Ektar 100mm f/3.5 optic and shot gorgeous stills via 620 film. But despite Kodak's best efforts, 620 film never really took off. This is why @bluemooncamera is loading Kodak 160 into its Medalist II.

You see, 620 and 120 film share the same dimensions – it's the different spool sizes that cause compatibility issues. Given the greater availability of 120 film (traditionally), it's not uncommon to find 620 cameras – including the Kodak Medalist II – that have been converted to house 120 film. Worth remembering, if you're hunting on the used market. However, you can also find 120 film that’s been loaded onto a 620 spool, which is what @bluemooncamera has done in the video and has available for purchase on its website.

The modern film camera boom has also seen greater availability of new 620 film rolls, meaning there's plenty of life in these resplendent medium-format-relics yet. But even if you come across a Medalist II that's no longer working, I can think of fewer cameras that would make a more fitting showpiece. Just check out that stunning top-down view in @bluemooncamera's Instagram post below.

In my mind, its distinctively chunky aesthetic, gorgeous lens housing, and art deco dials make the Kodak Medalist II the best-looking camera ever made. And a true testament to its famed designer Walter Dorwin Teague.

Interested in your own slice of camera history? Check out the best film cameras and best film.