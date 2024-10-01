This is the best-looking camera ever made and nobody can tell me otherwise

By
published

Move over Nikon F, Hasselblad 500C and Rolleiflex 2.8F – the Kodak Medalist II takes home gold in the looks department

A Kodak Medalist II being handled on a blue background
Sure, 620 film doesn’t make the Kodak Medalist II the most practical film relic, but it’s objectively the most beautiful (Image credit: @bluemooncamera)

You'd be hard-pressed to find a better-looking camera than this forgotten beauty from Kodak. Okay, so the Kodak Medalist II isn’t exactly a forgotten gem. Film camera enthusiasts are well aware of this medium-format rangefinder's fine features and looks. But a couple of recent Instagram posts from @bluemooncamera showcase this 1940s time capsule in all its Art Deco-inspired glory. 

Unsurprisingly, it's piqued the Internet's interest. If you’re thinking of picking one up on the used market, you might want to get in there quickly, lest prices hike… 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

TOPICS

Related articles