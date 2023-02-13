A new camera has been invented that will help pig farmers optimize feeding strategies and maximize profits. The iDOL 65 pig weighing camera uses 3D technology to constantly monitor the weight of pigs in order to work out how much to feed the animals, how quickly they are growing, and when it's time for slaughter.

If you're a meat eater, the harsh reality of animal farming is that like any business it's all about profit. Pig farmers work long, hard hours and the iDOL 65 camera (opens in new tab) is said to be able to reduce production and labor costs, and eliminate human handling concerns from moving animals onto a standard weighing scale. And, as it tracks weight daily, it gives a more accurate measurement over a period of time.

The camera can be fitted inside the pig pen and can continuously weigh the pigs and track their weight so that farmers can access daily updates and monitor weight gain. Unfortunately for the pigs, their outcome is the same with or without the camera – only now they can be sent to slaughter at their optimum weight, and at a time most profitable to the farmers.

Pig farming is a labor-intensive job that requires heavy lifting, endurance and quick reactions. Pigs are large animals that tend not to enjoy being manhandled onto weighing scales, so not only does the iDOL 65 camera take that stress away from pigs but it also takes danger away from the workers.

Despite being one of the world’s oldest professions, farming is changing rapidly with modern technology, and cameras such as the iDOL 65 are proving how important it is for farmers to adopt the latest inventions. While it might not be very nice to think about the “optimum slaughter date”, unfortunately the way in which the world consumes meat makes it necessary – and if farmers want to save money on pig food, labor and time, the iDOL 65 seems to be the answer.