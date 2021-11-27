These Black Friday specialist camera deals are out of the ordinary but certainly worth checking out

Black Friday camera deals are still coming in thick and fast, and it won’t be long until the best Cyber Monday camera deals follow suit!

If you’re looking for a camera that will do a very specific job or simply have a hankering for something a little bit different this Black Friday, then the specialist camera deals we’ve found below might be just up your street.

Whether you’re looking for cameras that will allow you to shoot remotely, underwater or in three dimensions, we’ve found Black Friday deals that will help you tackle each of those specialist scenarios.

• Don’t forget – we have a massive Best Black Friday camera deals article that covers not just cameras, but everything connected with cameras, from lenses to tripods, to gimbals and more! Also, check out or Best Cyber Monday Camera Deals live blog – we like to start early!

Before you head off to peruse more conventional items of gear, stop to check out the specialist camera deals we’ve found below…

Black Friday specialist camera deals: US

Polaroid Underwater Camera | Polaroid Underwater Camera | was $39 | now $25

Save $14 Take your camera diving, snorkeling, mount it to your bike or dashboard – this 12.1MP waterproof camera records 720p 30p footage ideal for capturing the action!

US DEAL

Matterport MC250 Pro 2 | Matterport MC250 Pro 2 | was $3,395 | now $2,195

Save $1200 on a Matterport MC250 Pro 2 professional 3D camera when you buy now directly from B&H Photo Video and add value to your visuals in real estate, engineering architecture or construction.

US DEAL

Creative XP 4G Trail Camera + SIM card + SD card | Creative XP 4G Trail Camera + SIM card + SD card | was $450 | now $300

Save $150 This 1080p camera can be battery or solar-powered, comes with a 32GB SD card and a 4G LTE Plus SIM card compatible with AT&T or T-Mobile (Rogers for CA).

US DEAL

Covert WC LTE Cellular Trail Camera | Covert WC LTE Cellular Trail Camera | was $299.99 | now $242.34

Save $57.65 Available in Verizon or AT&T options, this 1080p 32MP camera trap boasts a 10-shot burst mode and 44 No Glow LEDs for invisible infrared flash.

US DEAL

Vikeri E2 Trail Camera | Vikeri E2 Trail Camera | was $90 | now $68

Save $22 This 120° wide-angle trail camera captures 1080p footage with its 16MP sensor, fast 0.2-second trigger speed and 48 No Glow infrared LEDs.

US DEAL

Read more:

Best Black Friday photo laptop deals

Best Black Friday camcorder deals

Best Cyber Monday camera deals - LIVE

Best portable hard drives