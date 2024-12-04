The Zhiyun Crane 4E camera gimbal is designed to ease up on both wrists and wallets

The newest gimbal from Zhiyun tweaks the ergonomics and price of a well-loved model
(Image credit: Zhiyun)
The newest gimbal from Zhiyun is designed to be both more ergonomic and more affordable. Announced on Tuesday, December 03, the Zhiyun Crane 4E is a new gimbal for filmmakers that sits at a lower price point and with lighter ergonomics over the Crane 4.
While the 4E version is only a few grams lighter than the 4E, Zhiyun claims the stabilizer improves weight distribution to reduce wrist strain by 25 percent. The company also says the new design makes it easier to use two hands.
The Sling Grip is a key feature for the gimbal that the company says allows for adjusting angles as well as opening up a dual-handle mode. The wrist rest was also redesigned for the 4E, the company notes.
The gimbal uses a built-in control wheel for quickly adjusting camera parameters like shutter speed, aperture, or ISO without moving hands from the gimbal to the camera. Another control wheel towards the front of the grip can be customized to adjust settings like electronic zoom or focus.
The new gimbal allows for videographers to use both a servo zoom and focus motor simultaneously. The company notes that, using added Trans Mount accessories, the gimbal allows creatives to use the tools for smooth manual focusing and zoom. Cameras can be locked into vertical or horizontal shooting positions as well.
