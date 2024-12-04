The Zhiyun Crane 4E camera gimbal is designed to ease up on both wrists and wallets

The newest gimbal from Zhiyun tweaks the ergonomics and price of a well-loved model

The newest gimbal from Zhiyun is designed to be both more ergonomic and more affordable. Announced on Tuesday, December 03, the Zhiyun Crane 4E is a new gimbal for filmmakers that sits at a lower price point and with lighter ergonomics over the Crane 4.

While the 4E version is only a few grams lighter than the 4E, Zhiyun claims the stabilizer improves weight distribution to reduce wrist strain by 25 percent. The company also says the new design makes it easier to use two hands.

