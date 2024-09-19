The Doogee S200 smartphone has a HUGE 100MP camera and is everything-proof

By
published

Combining futuristic looks, rugged construction and enviable tech – and a brilliant high-res camera – the Doogee S200 could be the perfect handset for ham-fisted photographers

DOOGEE S200 Rugged Smartphone
Drop-proof, water-proof and crush-proof, and with a massive 100Mp sensor, could this be the best ever phone for clumsy snappers? (Image credit: Doogee)

Ultra-rugged smartphone-maker Doogee has introduced the new Android-powered S200, a tough handset that combines durability, futuristic looks and an impressive spec sheet. 

Its striking 'Mecha' design has more than a passing resemblance to Transformers battle armor, and the sleek, smooth lines not only contribute to its visually striking appearance but also emphasize the durability of its construction. It joins the ranks of the best rugged smartphones on the market.

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
Editor

Adam has been the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for almost 12 years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

