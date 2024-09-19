The Doogee S200 smartphone has a HUGE 100MP camera and is everything-proof

Drop-proof, water-proof and crush-proof, and with a massive 100Mp sensor, could this be the best ever phone for clumsy snappers?

Ultra-rugged smartphone-maker Doogee has introduced the new Android-powered S200, a tough handset that combines durability, futuristic looks and an impressive spec sheet.

Its striking 'Mecha' design has more than a passing resemblance to Transformers battle armor, and the sleek, smooth lines not only contribute to its visually striking appearance but also emphasize the durability of its construction. It joins the ranks of the best rugged smartphones on the market.

The manufacturer says that the S200 features reinforced components and a tough exterior made from aerospace-grade aluminium, which allows it to achieve MIL-STD-810H certification and IP69 and IP69K protection levels, safeguarding the phone against water, humidity, dust, sand, and plenty more besides. The company claims that it has been drop-tested on all faces, corners, and edges, providing complete peace of mind for those with an active outdoor lifestyle.

if you're in the habit of dropping your phone onto rocks in raging rivers, then the Doogee S200 could well be the phone for you (Image credit: Doogee)

As well as having an everything-proof construction on the outside, on the inside it boasts some enviable tech. It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Octa-Core processor. This 8-core, 6nm chip design combines outstanding performance with low power consumption, extending battery life even under heavy usage. With up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM (12GB+20GB Extended) and 256GB ROM storage, the S200 handles multitasking seamlessly and provides ample space for data storage, ensuring that applications run smoothly. Wi-Fi 6 is also built in, ensuring rapid data transfers, smooth gaming, and seamless video streaming over fast networks.

The 10,100mAh battery offers all-day usage, while 33W Fast Charging enables power to be topped up quickly. Reverse charging capabilities make it a reliable companion in emergencies.

The S200 operates on the latest Android 14 OS for improved overall performance and stability, with applications running smoothly and efficiently thanks to enhanced energy efficiency and reduced power consumption. New privacy and security features (including fingerprint recognition), offer greater privacy protection too.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Octa-Core processor, runs on the the Andriod 14 operating system, and boasts a massive 100Mp camera (Image credit: Doogee)

The device also features Dual Screen technology, with a large ultra-high resolution 6.72in main display with 120Hz refresh rate combined with a secondary, rear display offering convenient access to essential functions.

When it comes to photography, the 100Mp camera captures rich details and vibrant colors, producing clear, high-resolution images that are enhanced by the advanced Morpho Imaging Algorithm. The inclusion of AI technology further refines the photography experience, intelligently recognizing scenes and optimizing settings to make shooting faster and more professional. Photos can even be taken underwater up to a depth of up to 5ft (1.5m). 4K video and a 20Mp night vision mode are also present and correct.

The DOOGEE S200 Rugged Smartphone is available for $400/£305.