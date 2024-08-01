Shoot a festival! N-Photo 166 on sale today

By
published

The Summer 2024 issue hits the newsstands on 1 August – let's take a peek inside the only mag for Nikon nuts…

N-Photo 166
(Image credit: Future)

We’re slap-bang in the middle of the festival season, so this issue we’ve enlisted the help of pro music photographer Matt Higgs to share his top tips for capturing not only the main headline acts, but also the weird-and-wonderful goings-on you’ll find on the fringes of a frenetic music festival.

Wildlife photography doesn’t necessarily require lengthy treks into the wilderness or sitting for hours-on-end in a hide. Our apprentice heads to a central London cemetery to photograph wild animals that live amongst us: wily red foxes. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

N-Photo
N-Photo

N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine is a monthly publication that's entirely dedicated to Nikon users. As a 100% independent magazine, you can be assured of unbiased opinion from a trustworthy team of devoted photography experts including editor Adam Waring and Deputy Editor Mike Harris

Aimed at all users, from camera newcomers to working pros, every issue is packed with practical, Nikon-specific advice for taking better photos, in-depth reviews of Nikon-compatible gear, and inspiring projects and exciting video lessons for mastering camera, lens and Photoshop techniques.

Written by Nikon users for Nikon users, N-Photo is your one-stop shop for everything to do with cameras, lenses, tripods, bags, tips, tricks and techniques to get the most out of your photography.

Related articles