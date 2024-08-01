Shoot a festival! N-Photo 166 on sale today

We’re slap-bang in the middle of the festival season, so this issue we’ve enlisted the help of pro music photographer Matt Higgs to share his top tips for capturing not only the main headline acts, but also the weird-and-wonderful goings-on you’ll find on the fringes of a frenetic music festival.

Wildlife photography doesn’t necessarily require lengthy treks into the wilderness or sitting for hours-on-end in a hide. Our apprentice heads to a central London cemetery to photograph wild animals that live amongst us: wily red foxes.

We bring you the N-Photo verdict on Nikon’s latest mirrorless, the Z 6III. With an innovative new partially stacked sensor, it offers pro features in an enthusiast-level body. And we pit eight standard zooms against each other to see which is the best upgrade from your kit lens.

Finnish wildlife photographer and Nikon Ambassador Konsta Punkka tells how he photographs all creatures great and small, while multidisciplinary artist and photographer LUAP explains why he travels the world in the company of a pink bear…

We have a great selection of practical projects to try your hand at, including travel photography, ultra-close-ups using bellows, intentional camera movement in landscapes, and how to shoot reflection-free copies of artworks, plus how to blend focal lengths in Affinity Photo and use the Curves tool in Photoshop.

