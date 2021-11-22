Save over $500 on the Profoto B10 Plus duo kit in the lead up to Black Friday

This is one of the best Black Friday camera deals we've seen from Profoto – save $515 on the B10 Plus duo kit with rucksack carry case. Known for making high-quality, reliable lights, Profoto equipment is both easy to use, easy to set up and ensures consistent flash output. Read our Profoto B10 Pro review

Profoto B10 Plus Duo Kit | Profoto B10 Plus Duo Kit | was $4365 | NOW $3850

Save $515 on this B10 Plus duo flash kit from Profoto. With a max power output of 500 Ws, 10 stops of power control and a recycle time of 0.05 - 2.5 seconds it's the perfect kit to use either on location or in the studio.

US DEAL

The Profoto B10 Plus uses Profoto's ground-breaking "AirX" technology that enables you to use full flash power when shooting with your iPhone. The new Profoto Camera iOS turns your smartphone into a professional camera and will sync to your phone over Bluetooth.

The B10 kit is perfect for photographers who work both on location and in the studio as they can be used wirelessly. On a full charge, the batteries will give you 200 full-power flashes with a recycle time of 0.05 - 2.25 seconds. The lights can be used with the Profoto Air Remote and any Profoto OCF light shapers.

There is a limited supply at this discounted price so if you want to save yourself over $500 on the Profoto B10 Plus duo kit, get it before stock runs out direct from B & H Photo Video.

