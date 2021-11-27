Prepare for an adventure with these Black Friday action cam deals

Black Friday camera deals continue to rain down upon us, and we're cooking up a best Cyber Monday camera dealsstorm too!

If your adventures are a little too extreme for a conventional camera or you’re striving to capture mind-boggling 360 or immersive point-of-view imagery then these action cam deals might just be the cheap thrills you’ve been seeking.

The variety of action cams on the market means Black Friday always turns up some cracking deals. From modular movie-making machines to wearable 360-degree devices, there might just be more action here than you can handle…

• Don’t forget – we have a massive Best Black Friday camera deals article that covers not just cameras, but everything connected with cameras, from lenses to tripods, to gimbals and more! Also, check out or Best Cyber Monday Camera Deals live blog – we like to start early!

But before you browse the plethora of other Black Friday highlights, check out the action cams listed below. If you’re the sort of person who can’t even sit still on Christmas day, you might find the perfect device to document your action-packed adventures…

Black Friday action cam deals: US

Insta360 GO 2 | Insta360 GO 2 | was $299.99 | now $269.99

Save $40 on the tiny Insta360 GO 2 wearable action camera, which comes with a free Lens Guard. You can clip the GO 2 to your clothing or hold it in its mini grip/tripod charging case, which folds shut to the size of a pebble. How pocketable is that?

US DEAL

Insta360 ONE X2 | was Insta360 ONE X2 | was $429.99 | now $386.99

Save $43 on this brilliant 360 camera from Insta360. Small enough to slip into a shirt pocket, the ONE X2 can capture full spherical VR images and videos from its back to back fisheye lenses, stitching them seamlessly in-camera.

US DEAL

Insta360 ONE R Ultimate kit | Insta360 ONE R Ultimate kit | was $759.96 | now $620.46

Save $139.50 on this ultimate 360/action cam kit, consisting of the Insta360 R with 360 camera and 1-inch action camera module, plus 'invisible' selfie stick for 360 stills and video with no visible camera support!

US DEAL

Insta360 ONE R 1-inch edition | Insta360 ONE R 1-inch edition | was $549.99 | now $467.49

Save $82 on the premium Insta360 ONE R with 1-inch camera module for high-quality action cam footage. Don't forget this camera can also be bought as a 360 or twin edition with its interchangeable camera units.

US DEAL

Insta360 ONE R Twin Edition | Insta360 ONE R Twin Edition | was $479.99 | now $407.99

Save $72 on our favorite configuration of Insta360's clever modular ONE R camera. This kit comes with both the 360 module for full spherical VR and the action cam module for regular POV action cam footage.

US DEAL

GoPro Hero10 Black + extras + GoPro VIP | GoPro Hero10 Black + extras + GoPro VIP | was $599.98 | now $399.98

Save $200 This incredible gets you this similarly incredible deal on the very latest model in the GoPro range. If you take out the GoPro Subscription trial you save $100, PLUS you get a free additional battery, case, Shorty tripod grip, & Swivel Clamp. The free trial to GoPro's VIP subscription service gets you unlimited cloud storage to your footage, generous discounts on accessories and a camera replacement service. You can cancel this add-on in the second year (that otherwise costs $60).



GoPro Hero8 Black | GoPro Hero8 Black | was $299.99 | now $249.99

Save $50 B&H has knocked 50 bucks off this 2019 GoPro model for Black Friday, which is the lowest price we have seen this on sale for this year.

US DEAL

Read more:

Best Black Friday photo laptop deals

Best Black Friday camcorder deals

Best Cyber Monday camera deals - LIVE

Best portable hard drives