No, you don’t need to get on a plane to take great travel photos!

We’re all guilty of scrolling through amazing photos of the Dolomites, Yosemite, or other far-flung places. We secretly tell ourselves that maybe we could take a better photo. Perhaps we just have a longing to fill those tripod holes – well-worn patches from years of photographers perched at the same spot – that perfect view.

We long for flights to new destinations to make us better photographers. We organize our holidays so we can squeeze in a little photography around family plans. But in some ways, we fool ourselves. How can we be great travel photographers if we can’t get great shots at home?

Too often our brains convince us that where we live is mundane and not worthy of our camera. But we’re wrong. It's in the finding of local spots with unique views that can give us the skills for when we travel. We miss the beauty in our area because we simply see it all the time, and our brain filters it out. Our brains are great like that. Ignoring the normal.

The trick is to think like a tourist. Why would a tourist come here? What would they want to see? It doesn’t have to be the small village you’re in, the industrial town, or a city . It could be anywhere within a short drive, up to an hour. Where would you bring someone if they came here? Start thinking about these locations and start planning how you would show them in their best light.

Is it your favorite pub? The local church? An interesting roll of hills with a tree or two? How does it look in sunshine? How does it look at blue hour as the lights come on?

Use apps like Photo Ephemeris or Photopills to figure where the sun or moon will be and make the most of the light.

Check the weather with windy.com or national news sites.

Go to local events. Don’t just shoot the event as a participant. Shoot outside the event. Catch the highlights, but show the people enjoying it.

If you want to sell prints in your area, it’s photos of your area, caught with an unusual element that sells well. People love the familiar, even though we become immune to it. Become a tourist in your area and create those travel photos without traveling.

