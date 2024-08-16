Mesmerizing James Webb Space Telescope photo lets you gaze into a hungry black hole

By
published

European Space Agency releases new photograph of the Messier 106 spiral galaxy

The hidden intricacies of Messier 106 spiral galaxy
(Image credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, J. Glenn)

The James Webb Space Telescope continues to bring us stunning, high-quality images of the distant parts of the universe. The latest image to be released is an apocalyptic-scale photograph that allows us to gaze into a black hole at the center of a spiral galaxy, some 23 million light-years away from Earth.

Messier 106, or NGC 4258 as it is also known, is one of the nearest and brightest spiral galaxies to us, and was first discovered in 1781. The black hole at its center is a particularly active one, we are told, "actively gobbling up material".

