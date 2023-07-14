Massive Dutch photography museum will open in eight-story warehouse in 2025

The Santos building which will be the new home for the Dutch museum used to be a coffee warehouse

The Dutch national photography museum, Nederlands Fotomuseum, is moving to a gigantic new home in Rotterdam. The historic eight-story warehouse in the harborside area of the city is set to open in 2025.

As well as housing the six million photographs in the national collection, and have several exhibition areas. The Fotomuseum will also house a bookshop, library, education rooms, café, and a rooftop restaurant with a panoramic view of the Rotterdam skyline.

The Santos building was built in 1903 as a coffee warehouse for the nearby port, and originally had six nearly identical storeys, with a cast-iron column structure. A spacious atrium has now been built in the middle with a central stairwell - and two new storeys have been added, with a distinctive crown-shaped semi-transparent facade.

Artist's impression of the new Nederlands Fotomuseum, with its semi-transparent crown (Image credit: Nederlands Fotomuseum)

Nederlands Fotomuseum was established in 2003, and is currently housed in the Las Palmas building, on the opposite side of the Rijkshaven harbor from its new home.

"It is fantastic that we are in a position to realize this dream", comments Birgit Donker, Director of the Nederlands Fotomuseum. "Santos will be the place where photography is celebrated to the full, from amateur photos to art photography and all that comes with it".

• London is getting a giant new photography gallery – and it'll be free

• 8 amazing buildings that look like cameras