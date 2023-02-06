Sigma is launching new products tomorrow! Watch along with us LIVE

Sigma has announced that it will be launching new products on February 7 at 7 AM US, 12 PM UK or 11 PM AUS. The event will be called "Sigma Stage Online" and it is expected to last around 30 minutes.

This new product announcement will be live-streamed via Sigma's official YouTube channel, which we have attached below so you can watch the announcement live with us.

Rumors are flying on what this announcement could be, with some taking to the internet suggesting it could be a new camera announcement that some have been dreaming about, but with a slot of just 30 minutes we imagine it is more likely to be a lens announcement - but what lens, and in which mounts are still questions we need answers to, and soon we will know all the details.