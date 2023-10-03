Live

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launch: when is it and how to watch live

Follow the live launch with us as we find out all the details about the new flagship Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

By Gareth Bevan
published
Google Pixel 8 launch poster
(Image: © Google)

Google is getting ready to unveil its flagship Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro phones for 2023. 

Following on from the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro from last year, we are not expecting many shocks with this year's models similar models to last year, but with the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro rocking new Google processors unlocking some expected new AI photo and video editing magic. Google might also have some other surprises up its sleeve too.

Tune in here as I follow the launch live and give my hot takes on the new devices. You can watch the launch on Google's YouTube channel (below) and the event kicks off tomorrow Oct 4 at 10 AM ET / 2 PM GMT / 1 AM ACT.

