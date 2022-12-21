LIVE: Watch two NASA astronauts perform an epic spacewalk

We've been a little obsessed with NASA operations this year, thanks mainly to the James Webb Space Telescope, which was officially "launched" in July, sharing images so beautiful they bring scientists to tears (opens in new tab).

Today we're in for another out-of-this-world treat. NASA will broadcast live coverage of its next spacewalk, and we'll be able to watch the whole thing, as two astronauts install the fourth solar array on the International Space Station.

You can watch the live coverage on NASA's YouTube channel, and we've also dropped the video link. below. It will begin at 6.30 EST (11.30 GMT), but the two astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio will switch on their spacesuit battery packs from 7.45 AM EST (12.45 UTC), and then the whole spacewalk is expected to last around seven hours!

How to watch the live US Spacewalk

The space agency will also provide live coverage of the spacewalk on NASA Television, the app, and the agency's website.

To help you distinguish between the duo, Rubio will be wearing a suit with red stripes and Cassada will be wearing an unmarked suit. Both are part of NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission, and they've already conducted two spacewalks before.

According to Space.com today's spacewalk was pushed back two days because the agency wanted to use cameras on the end of its robotic, 57.7-foot-long (17.6 meters) Canadarm2 so that it might inspect a leaky Russian Soyuz capsule on the International Space Station while the astronauts are up there.

(Image credit: ESA/NASA–Thomas Pesquet)

NASA adds: "Cassada and Rubio are in the midst of a science mission living and working aboard the microgravity laboratory to advance scientific knowledge and demonstrate new technologies for future human and robotic exploration missions, including NASA’s Artemis missions to the Moon."

