Latest Android 14 update breaks the autofocus on a Samsung phone

By Ben Andrews
published

Sure, it's not a flagship handset in question, but nobody wants a software update to break their camera phone

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5
(Image credit: Samsung)

Reports are emerging that Samsung's Android 14-based One UI 6.0 software update has broken the primary rear-facing camera of one if its camera phones, specifically its autofocus. The phone in question isn't a high-profile handset like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but instead the rather more unusual Galaxy XCover 5.

If, like me, this isn't a Galaxy model you're familiar with, that's because it's a ruggedized phone marketed primarily at business users who need a durable device with barcode and QR code scanning abilities - postal workers and couriers, etc. For the primary camera's autofocus to suddenly stop working is therefore particularly inconvenient, rendering the phone essentially useless for its business role.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

Related articles