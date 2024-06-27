Jeff Bridges' heartwarming story will make you fall in love with film cameras again

Ten years after they married, a photograph of the moment Jeff Bridges met his wife literally fell into the actor's lap

Jeff Bridges holds up his "prized possession", two photographs of his wife from the moment they met
Many of us keep small mementos from the early days of a relationship, but very few of us are lucky enough to have photographic evidence of the moment we met our significant others. 

A clip of American actor Jeff Bridges, 74, has recently resurfaced on Instagram where he talks about the moment he met his now wife while working on a film almost 40 years ago – which incredibly was caught on camera by a member of the crew. 

