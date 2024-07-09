James Webb Telescope data strongly supports life on other "habitable" planet in new ocean discovery

LHS 1140 b sits in a habitable 'Goldilocks zone', meaning it is neither too hot, not too cold to host water, and therefore life

Temperate exoplanet LHS 1140 b may be a world completely covered in ice (left) similar to Jupiter’s moon Europa or be an ice world with a liquid substellar ocean and a cloudy atmosphere (centre). LHS 1140 b is 1.7 times the size of our planet Earth (right) and is the most promising habitable zone exoplanet yet in our search for liquid water beyond the Solar System (Image credit: B. Gougeon/Université de Montréal)

The gift that keeps on giving, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has now revealed the best contender for supporting life beyond Earth. 

The findings, led by Université de Montréal, are an incredibly exciting step in the search for extra terrestrial life, and researchers propose that this exoplanet may have a temperate ocean the size of the Atlantic, and a nitrogen–rich atmosphere, just like Earth. 

