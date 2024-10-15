IMOU's new security cameras use two cameras to doubly safeguard your home

Home security specialist IMOU has launched a pair of home security cameras that feature dual lenses. One lens is fixed, with a wide field of view, while the other is a pan-and-tilt device that can be panned by 355 degrees and tilted up and down by 90 degrees, reducing blind spots for all-round coverage.

The prime difference between the models is that the Ranger Dual is designed for indoor use and retails from £59.99 while the Cruiser Dual is an outdoor camera that features IP66 waterproofing and costs from £89.99. US prices are to be confirmed. They could well join the list of the best home security cameras on the market.

The IMOU Ranger is designed for indoor use and can recognize people or pets (Image credit: IMOU)

The Ranger Dual offers Smart Full-colour Night Vision, which delivers clear and vibrant footage in low-light conditions up to 15 meters (49 feet). The camera's AI-powered IMOU SENSE technology further enhances security by providing dual-channel human and pet detection, to reduce false alarms. Two-way talk capabilities enable real-time communication.

A companion mobile app for iOS and Android enables remote viewing and two-way communication with the camera. It has an 8x digital zoom, so you can take a closer look should you feel the need, and a Micro SD card slot supports up to 256GB of storage. There is also a Privacy Mode function for when you'd rather not be observed.

The IMOU Cruiser Dual is weatherproof, and includes a spotlight and siren to deter would-be thieves (Image credit: IMOU)

The IMOU Cruiser Dual offers similar features, but its rugged build is designed to perform under all weather conditions. The IP66 weatherproof rating guards against the worst that the elements can throw at it. Four-mode Smart Colour Night Vision gives a clear image even in complete darkness, while a built-in spotlight and 110dB security siren provide deterrence against potential intruders.

The Cruiser once again employs the company's IMOU SENSE tech, only this time it's optimized for advanced AI human and vehicle detection, thus minimizing false alarms and ensuring that only genuine threats trigger alerts. Smart tracking automatically follows moving objects, and the camera has two-way talk for real-time interaction with visitors.

Both cameras offer seamless Wi-Fi connectivity, along with an optional cloud service for remote access or local micro-SD card storage, and instant alarm notifications. They are available in 6Mp and 10Mp variations – in the 6Mp device, each camera outputs a 3Mp image, while the 10Mp unit provides two higher-res 5Mp images.