IMOU's new security cameras use two cameras to doubly safeguard your home

With one fixed wide-angle lens and one pan-and-tilt device apiece, these indoor and outdoor home security cameras minimize blind spots to maximize protection

Home security specialist IMOU has launched a pair of home security cameras that feature dual lenses. One lens is fixed, with a wide field of view, while the other is a pan-and-tilt device that can be panned by 355 degrees and tilted up and down by 90 degrees, reducing blind spots for all-round coverage.

The prime difference between the models is that the Ranger Dual is designed for indoor use and retails from £59.99 while the Cruiser Dual is an outdoor camera that features IP66 waterproofing and costs from £89.99. US prices are to be confirmed. They could well join the list of the best home security cameras on the market.

