I now know what kind of photographer I am, and it’s not pretty!

By Rod Lawton
published

We all start out with an idea of the photographer we WANT to be, but risk ignoring the photographer we actually ARE

Architecture
(Image credit: Rod Lawton)

I would love to be a skilled and crafted portrait photographer finding beauty and mystery in every face. I wish I could be a wildlife or bird photographer with the skill and patience to capture stunning images of animals in the wild or birds in flight. I’ve dreamed of being a globetrotting landscape photographer capturing auroras in the arctic, waterfalls in Costa Rica and sunsets in Bali.

But then reality got in the way, and not perhaps in the way you might think. We can’t always blame circumstances, since as a rule if we want something badly enough we often find a way to get it, or at least far enough along the path that we’re satisfied.

Rod Lawton
Rod Lawton
Contributor

Rod is an independent photography journalist and editor, and a long-standing Digital Camera World contributor, having previously worked as DCW's Group Reviews editor. Before that he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar, as well as contributing to many other publications. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more. Rod has his own camera gear blog at fotovolo.com but also writes about photo-editing applications and techniques at lifeafterphotoshop.com

