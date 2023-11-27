Black Friday is done, but these Fujifilm Instax Mini Cyber Monday deals offer some great savings on both cameras and printers.

While it's not uncommon to see last year's models on sale, I think it's cool that a couple of the latest Instax models are discounted in the Cyber Monday camera deals this time round.

As a huge Instax fan (especially the Link printers, with which I'm in love) I'm always on the lookout for good deals on this kit, and here's the best ones I've spotted so far…

Instax Mini 12 | was $79.95 | now $69.95

SAVE $10 The latest edition of the Instax Mini offers the best performance yet, combined with a soft bubblegum-like aesthetic and color scheme. (Available in Pastel Blue, Clay White, Mint Green, Lilac Purple or Blossom Pink.)

Instax Mini 12 bundle | was $89.95 | now $79.95

SAVE $10 This great value bundle essentially gives you a free pack of film, photo album and photo holder with your Instax Mini 12, all packaged in a giftable box. (Available in Pastel Blue or Lilac Purple.)

Instax Mini 40 bundle | was $99.95 | now $89.95

SAVE $10 Want something a bit more grown-up than the Mini 12? Check out the Mini 40 with its vintage film camera vibe. Somehow this bundle with a free pack of film is the same price as the camera on its own – terrific value!

Instax Mini Link 2 (Space Blue) | was $99.95 | now $86.11

SAVE $13.84 The latest version of the Mini Link printer, you can beam photos from your smartphone and print them out onto real Instax film. A great and unique way to share your phone snaps or even photos taken on your "proper" camera.

Instax Mini Link (Soft Pink) bundle | was $89.95 | now $79.95

SAVE $10 For my money, I'd opt for the original Mini Link: it's virtually identical in design and function but it's cheaper. On top of that, this bundle also comes with a free pack of film to get started right away.

Instax Mini 2-film pack | was $19.69 | now $15.99

SAVE $3.70 It may only seem like a saving of three bucks but, when you have to pay for every single Instax photo you take, this is actually a pretty big saving! This 2-film pack contains 20 exposures / prints.

Don't forget to check what type of instant film you need!